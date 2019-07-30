Coalfire Announces Formation of Industry's First Cloud Security Client Advisory Board

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, today announced it has formed the Coalfire Cloud Advisory Board to identify enterprise cloud cybersecurity challenges, influence the direction of the industry, and develop advanced best practices and research. The Cloud Advisory Board's influential members will also provide Coalfire's executive leadership with feedback on the cloud market landscape and the company's solution portfolio roadmap.

"Coalfire is excited to launch the industry's first Cloud Advisory Board," said Patrick Kehoe, Chief Marketing Officer at Coalfire. "Our goal for this board is to make a significant impact on enterprise cloud security challenges, deliver new cloud security research to the technical community and have a tangible effect on the direction of cloud innovation."

Board participants include a selection of influential executives and leaders in the cloud security space, including:

Grant Bourzikas , Group CISO, HSBC

, Group CISO, HSBC Ben de Bont , Vice President and CISO, ServiceNow, Inc.

, Vice President and CISO, ServiceNow, Inc. Gail Coury , Vice President and General Manager, Silverline at F5 Networks

, Vice President and General Manager, Silverline at F5 Networks Edward Kiledjian , Vice President, Information Security, Compliance, and CISO, OpenText

, Vice President, Information Security, Compliance, and CISO, OpenText Mathew Newfield , CISO, Unisys

, CISO, Unisys Nils Puhlmann , Chief Trust and Security Officer, Twillo, Inc.

, Chief Trust and Security Officer, Twillo, Inc. Matthew Sharp , CISO, Logicworks

, CISO, Logicworks Tony Spinelli , CEO, S7 Advisors LLC and faculty member at the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD)

, CEO, S7 Advisors LLC and faculty member at the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Mark Weatherford , Global Information Security Strategist, Booking Holdings

"Coalfire has a long history of innovation, and I'm really excited to be a part of the cloud advisory board," said Mark Weatherford of Booking Holdings. "They have brought in some of the leading experts on cloud security to look for more innovative ways to a secure cloud, leveraging automation across multiple platforms, and then sharing that research with the broader community. This kind of vision is the hallmark of a great security company."

Coalfire held an initial meet and greet on March 4th during the RSA Conference in San Francisco, Calif.; its first formal board meeting was held on June 20 in Washington, D.C.

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

For more information, visit Coalfire.com.

