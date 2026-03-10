Coalfire Announces Strategic Partnership with Drata to Deliver Continuous Trust

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire Systems, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership with Drata, the leading agentic trust management platform, to help organizations operationalize trust through enterprise-grade GRC, always-on assurance and independent validation.

This partnership combines Coalfire's experience delivering coordinated assessments across more than 100 frameworks with Drata's agentic trust management platform for continuous control monitoring, automated evidence collection, centralized GRC workflows, and ongoing trust assurance.

Coalfire translates Drata's AI-native insights into independent assessments, certifications and assurance outcomes. Coalfire's Compliance Essentials is embedded as a structured delivery layer to guide readiness, validate controls and align audit evidence.

Adam Shnider, executive vice president of assessment services, Coalfire, said: "Organizations want compliance to move as fast as their technology. By combining continuous monitoring from Drata with Coalfire's independent assessment expertise, we help clients move from readiness to assurance with greater efficiency and confidence."

Kevin Kriebel, senior vice president of business development, Drata, said: "Trust is no longer a point-in-time milestone; it's an always-on expectation. By partnering with Coalfire, we're strengthening the bridge between continuous trust management and independent assurance. Together, we're helping organizations operationalize governance, risk and controls in a way that builds real confidence with customers, partners and regulators. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering the trust network that enables businesses to operate, scale and partner with confidence."

This partnership moves compliance from periodic, manual work to a continuous model that reduces evidence collection time while delivering the independent assurance stakeholders require.

