Coalfire Chairs Panel at Cyber Future Dialogue 2019 in Davos

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, announced today that it will be presenting at Cyber Future Dialogue on January 22, 2019 in Davos, Switzerland. Coalfire Executive Vice President of Cybersecurity Services Mark Carney will chair a panel comprised of global leadership delegates on how to measure and mitigate cyber risks.

Cyber Future Dialogue, organized by Cyber Future Foundation, is a roundtable that brings together executive and select global leaders to discuss cyber challenges. The roundtable serves as a pioneer group to deliberate on all things that relate to executive decisions and actions regarding cybersecurity.

"The topic of cyber risk raises tension among business and government leaders as our digital world rapidly advances," said Carney. "It is paramount that a united front is assembled to harmonize our global approach to protect our society from emerging threats and collaborate on innovative strategies, bringing more business resiliency as it relates to cyber."

The panel, titled "Cyber Risks – qualification, quantification and mitigation - How do we measure cyber and risk in order to mitigate risk to our business operating systems," will take place on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 2:40 PM.

Panelists include Andrea Bonime-Blanc, CEO of GRC Risk Advisory; Norma Krayem, Sr. Policy Advisor at Holland & Knight and Chair of the Global Cybersecurity & Privacy Policy Regulatory Team; David Stender, CSO at M&T Bank; and Charles Blauner, Global CISO at Citibank.

The conference is hosted at the Hotel Schatzalp in Davos, Switzerland. For more information, the conference program can be viewed on the event website: http://cyberfuturedialogue.org/ .

