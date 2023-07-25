Coalfire Collaborates with MITRE Engenuity on Threat-Informed Defense

Pioneering public interest research to advance offensive security

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity leader Coalfire today became a benefactor of MITRE Engenuity Center for Threat-Informed Defense, supporting MITRE Caldera™ to drive public interest research that advances worldwide cyber risk management. Coalfire, an organization with deep technical knowledge of adversarial behavior and decades of real-world attack data, sees tremendous value in advancing open-source adversary emulation capabilities to counter today's most advanced cyber criminals and nation-state bad actors.

"MITRE Engenuity is helping to form the cybersecurity ecosystem of the future that is greater than any one country, sector, or company can create on its own," said Coalfire CEO Tom McAndrew. "Coalfire is proud to support MITRE Caldera's open-source operations and repositories and to further research, develop, and advance the state-of-the-art in adversary emulation."

MITRE Caldera is the world's leading open-source, scalable adversary emulation platform, and serves as a focal point for the global Threat-Informed Defense community. In serving enterprise clients in financial services, technology/cloud, healthcare and retail, Coalfire leverages MITRE resources in its 1000+ adversarial emulation, red-teaming and penetration testing engagements each year. As a benefactor, Coalfire will contribute to sustaining research and development to advance the state of the art in adversarial operations.

"Benefactor contributions help us to elevate the state-of-the-art and state-of-the-practice in threat-informed defense, and we are grateful for Coalfire's support," said Jon Baker, Director, Center for Threat-Informed Defense, MITRE Engenuity. "With the MITRE ATT&CK® knowledge base as its backbone, MITRE Caldera helps cybersecurity professionals reduce the amount of time and resources needed for routine cybersecurity testing. It's a valuable tool that is freely available to cyber defenders."

About the Center for Threat-Informed Defense

The Center for Threat-Informed Defense is a non-profit, privately funded research and development organization operated by MITRE Engenuity. The Center's mission is to advance the state of the art and the state of the practice in threat-informed defense globally. Comprised of participant organizations from around the globe with highly sophisticated security teams, the Center builds on MITRE ATT&CK, an important foundation for threat-informed defense used by security teams and vendors in their enterprise security operations. Because the Center operates for the public good, outputs of its research and development are available publicly and for the benefit of all. Learn More: https://mitre-engenuity.org/cybersecurity/center-for-threat-informed- defense/

About Coalfire

The world's leading organizations – including the top five cloud service providers and leaders in financial services, healthcare, and retail – trust Coalfire to elevate their cyber programs and secure the future of their business. Number one in compliance, FedRAMP®, and cloud penetration testing, Coalfire is the world's largest firm dedicated to cybersecurity services, providing unparalleled technology-enabled professional and managed services. To learn more, visit Coalfire.com .

For media inquiries:

Mike Gallo

973-715-8833

[email protected]

SOURCE Coalfire