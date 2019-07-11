Coalfire Conducts Adaptive Penetration Testing Training at Black Hat USA for Eighth Consecutive Year

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a trusted provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, announced that it will conduct two penetration testing training courses for cybersecurity professionals at Black Hat USA 2019 in Las Vegas, the world's largest information security conference. Coalfire was selected for the eighth consecutive year to teach participants the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) that successful penetration testers use to conduct in-depth security assessments in a variety of enterprise environments.

Participants will gain hands-on experience in Coalfire's fully operational lab environment, learning how to use advanced tactics to force-multiply penetration tests. The first day of the training session will cover effective assessment management, network footprinting, network enumeration, vulnerability identification, gaining access through network exploitation, and password cracking. The second day of the training session will cover network attacks, gaining situational internal awareness, escalation of access, internal lateral movement and impact demonstration.

In this year's course, Coalfire will also train attendees on the use of some of their own proprietary, open-sourced penetration testing tools developed by Coalfire Labs R&D team members, including NPK, a high-powered hash cracking tool (released earlier this year), as well as their Java Deserialization Exploits collection, which has been curated to provide reliable exploitation of specific Java applications.

"It's always an honor to be selected by Black Hat to provide this training to future security talent," said Mike Weber, vice president, Coalfire Labs. "We look forward to giving attendees a real-word, hands-on experience using some of the most current, relevant, and enabling tools in the community today, arming them to succeed in the industry."

Coalfire's team of experts will conduct the two-day training sessions on Aug. 3-4 at Black Hat USA 2019, which will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Coalfire will also be exhibiting at booth #1503 to discuss best practices for improving cybersecurity, technical testing, risk management and compliance. Classes are already over 80% full; to register for the training or for more information, visit: https://www.blackhat.com/us-19/training/schedule/#adaptive-penetration-testing-14158.

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

