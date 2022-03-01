COALFIRE LAUNCHES APPLICATION SECURITY SOLUTIONS POWERED BY THREADFIX PLATFORM

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity pioneer, Coalfire, today introduced one of the most comprehensive enterprise AppSec solutions, and a proven path to Secure Software Development Lifecycle (SSDLC) program maturity with 40% efficiency gains over traditional methodologies.

The suite of services, coupled with the industry leading ThreadFix application security orchestration and correlation platform, delivers clients the ability to operationalize AppSec programs with unprecedented productivity, simplicity, and scale.

Designed to enable today's enterprise digital risk leaders, the Coalfire AppSec solutions empower strategic planning, testing regimens and code risk management to come together in managing vulnerabilities for continuous visibility and action prioritized remediation.

"Coalfire applies a risk-based approach that aligns security requirements and development models along the AppSec continuum, freeing our clients' teams to spend less time orchestrating and correlating the vast amount of vulnerabilities, and shifting focus towards confidentially releasing resilient applications," said Mark Carney, chief operating officer at Coalfire. "Whether an organization is just getting started or performing threat modeling and penetration testing at scale, our approach is designed to support our clients wherever they are in their AppSec journey."

The Coalfire AppSec suite of services include:

Web application perimeter mapping

Application threat modeling

Program development and implementation

Application, Mobile, Hybrid and IoT assessments

Developer champion services

Secure code review

Instructor-led application security training

"Our vision to integrate application security strategy with tech-enabled capabilities has arrived," said Dan Cornell, vice president of product strategy. "Our combined investment, innovation, and leadership over the last two decades provide our enterprise clients with a trusted partner that can help scale and operationalize DevSecOps and AppSec program maturity in 2022."

About Coalfire

The world's leading organizations – the top 5 cloud service providers, 8 of the top 10 SaaS businesses, and 3 of the top 5 in financial services, healthcare, and ecommerce – rely on Coalfire to strengthen their security postures and secure their digital transformations. As the largest global firm dedicated to cybersecurity, Coalfire delivers a full lifecycle of solutions through professional services, technology platforms, and managed services to help organizations solve their toughest cyber challenges. With more than 20 years of proven cybersecurity leadership, Coalfire combines extensive cloud expertise, advanced technology, and innovative approaches that fuel success. For more information, visit Coalfire.com.

For media inquiries:

Mike Gallo

(212) 239-8594

[email protected]

SOURCE Coalfire