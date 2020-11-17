Coalfire Named Grand Winner In SVUS Women World Awards

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, has been named a Grand Winner in the SVUS Women World Awards thanks to the impressive achievements of six accomplished women: Divya Jeyachandran, Bhavna Sondhi, Cassie Katt, Anjna Mehta-Singh, Mandy Pote, and Jennifer Velnoskey.

These women were recognized individually through the Women World Awards, and their collective contributions earned Coalfire this coveted win and recognition for its outstanding diversity programs, which will be celebrated at the 13th Annual Women in Business and the Professions World Awards® virtual ceremony on Dec. 10th.

"This recognition confirms that Coalfire's culture of inclusion is achieving our goals, and reflects the success of our RISE women's program that aims to Recruit, Influence, Support, and Educate women in cybersecurity," said Leslie Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer. "With today's changing nature of cyber risk and security priorities, it's critical to instill expertise and diversity into our assessment and advisory teams."

The Women World Grand Winner Award represents a continuing trend of recognition for Coalfire. Earlier this year, Chief Human Resources Officer Leslie Jones was named to The Software Report's Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity, Anne Bayerkohler, Director of Quality and Compliance, was honored by Consulting Magazine's Women Leaders in Technology Awards for excellence in leadership, and Cyber Defense Magazine named Mandy Pote and Mali Yared to their Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity 2020 list.

"Diversity, inclusion, and representation are truly part of our DNA," said Anjna Mehta-Singh, Head of Customer Success and Diversity and Inclusion Chair. "Our goal is to demonstrate to our workforce that they are all supported and that they all belong here at Coalfire."

About the Women World Awards

The SVUS (Silicon Valley – United States) Women World Awards recognize women in business and the professions from all over the world. The coveted annual Women World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups. Learn more about the Women World Awards at https://womenworldawards.com

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.coalfire.com .

For media inquiries:

Mike Gallo

(212) 239-8594

[email protected]

SOURCE Coalfire