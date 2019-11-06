Coalfire Receives Prestigious CREST Accreditation

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, today announced that its adversarial simulation and penetration testing division, Coalfire Labs, has been awarded the prestigious CREST accreditation in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). After a rigorous accreditation process, the elite international standards body has acknowledged the Coalfire Labs team for its skills and proficiency in conducting penetration testing.

"This recognition from CREST is testament to Coalfire Labs' dedication to our clients, and our commitment to helping define international penetration testing best practices. Our Labs team also provides forward-leaning vulnerability research, open source tools contributions, in-house tool development and adversarial red team attack simulation capabilities," said Mark Carney, Coalfire EVP, Cybersecurity Services. "Our organization is proud to join this elite community that has risen to the rigorous requirements that CREST has established as today's standards in penetration testing."

Based in the United Kingdom and with chapters worldwide, CREST is the not-for-profit accreditation and certification body that represents the technical information security industry. Founded in 2006 in response to the need for more regulated professional cybersecurity services, CREST certification ensures confidence that only the most qualified individuals and teams, with the most up-to-date knowledge, skills and competence, conduct and complete penetration tests. For more information, visit www.crest-approved.org.

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

For more information, visit www.coalfire.com.

