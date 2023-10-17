Coalfire Welcomes Ashley Hart as Chief Marketing Officer

Technology and services industry veteran joins leadership team

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Ashley Hart as chief marketing officer.

In her new role as chief marketing officer, Ashley Hart will lead Coalfire's brand management, communications, and marketing efforts. With a distinguished career in marketing products and services in the technology sector, Ashley has held key global leadership roles at such enterprise industry leaders as Oracle and Microsoft. Prior to her tenure at Oracle, she was the global chief marketing officer at Infor.

Tom McAndrew, chief executive officer of Coalfire, expressed his enthusiasm for this significant addition to the team, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Ashley Hart to Coalfire. Ashley brings with her a track record of driving results and leading cross-functional teams in the technology and services sector, from scale-up to global enterprises. I am confident that her leadership and demand generation expertise will prove invaluable to Coalfire."

Ashley Hart also shared her excitement about joining Coalfire, saying, "Coalfire is an extraordinary opportunity, and it's at the forefront of the cybersecurity evolution. I am thrilled to join one of the most respected and trusted cybersecurity companies in the industry."

About Coalfire

Coalfire, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a global leader in cybersecurity services and solutions. The company offers cutting-edge offensive security, advisory, and compliance services as well as develops technology platforms that automate defenses against security threats for the world's leading enterprises, cloud providers, and SaaS companies. Coalfire is the foremost provider of FedRAMP assessments and penetration testing services in the United States.

