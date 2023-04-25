Coalfire Wins Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Management Awards in the Prestigious 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

Coalfire recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine highlighted at RSA Conference 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire is proud to announce the acceptance of three coveted awards in Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th anniversary of the Global InfoSec Awards: Editor's Choice for Penetration Testing, Hot Company for Vulnerability Management, and Most Innovative for Vulnerability Assessment, Remediation, and Management.

"We are proud to be a change agent in the industry and deliver world-renowned services that protect our clients and save them millions of dollars from cyber attacks," said Coalfire CEO Tom McAndrew. "We're thrilled to receive this recognition from one of the most prestigious cybersecurity awards organizations, Cyber Defense Magazine."

A panel of judges comprised of certified security professionals cast votes based on independent reviews. Companies receiving awards represent the most innovative players with new and unique technologies providing best-in-class, next-generation security solutions.

As the top market leader for cloud and SaaS penetration testing, Coalfire is the only organization trusted by all five major cloud service providers, serving nine of the top 10 SaaS providers and leading Fortune 500 businesses in financial, healthcare, and retail, including Salesforce, Amazon, Cisco, McKinsey & Company, UnitedHealthcare, Target, and others.

Over the past few years, Coalfire has invested in technology platforms to enable its services and expanded its position as the number one cloud pen testing provider by achieving record growth of 30% collectively across the major cloud service providers. The security firm continues to leverage its position in FedRAMP and PCI to lead the industry in compliance-based pen testing experience and insights, and meets specific pen testing requirements now mandated by the respective compliance organizations.

Coalfire brings a comprehensive approach offering a unique blend of program development, human intelligence, automated pen testing, and remediation advisory to building modern and scalable pen testing programs, conducting over 1,000 engagements annually. Featured services include red teaming, application security assessments, and continuous vulnerability management.

"Coalfire embodies the three major features that our judges look for in choosing winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk to get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

