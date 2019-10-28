Coalfire's Leslie Jones Gold Winner in Women World Awards®

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, a provider of cybersecurity advisory and assessment services, today announced that Chief Human Resources Officer Leslie Jones is the Top Woman of the Year Gold Winner in the prestigious Women World Awards® in Business & the Professions – Team Builder category. Coalfire was also recognized as a Gold Winner for Achievement in Respectful Culture for its focus on diversity and inclusion. The coveted annual Women World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.

Jones is being recognized for her leadership in developing an inclusive, employee-centered culture at Coalfire. After the company made its first major acquisition, she worked with her executive team to build out the Coalfire values, known as The Coalfire Way, to include the new commitment to "Work Together as One."

The company was able to build upon its culture of collaboration and entrepreneurial spirit with the foundation of six core values: respect each other; work together as one; act with enthusiasm; deliver excellence; demonstrate leadership; and operate with integrity. She has demonstrated her leadership in bringing these values to life by fostering a culture that focuses on what matters to employees.

"I'm extremely grateful to be named a Gold Winner by Women World Awards," said Jones. "This recognition is a testament to Coalfire's commitment to diversity, inclusion, and teamwork that has made the company one of the best places to work in the country."

About the Women World Awards

Women World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring women in business and the professions and organizations of all types and sizes in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America. The Annual Women World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Network Products Guide's IT World Awards, Pillar World Awards, and PR World Awards. For complete list of winners visit https://womenworldawards.com/winners/2019-winners/.

About Coalfire

Coalfire is the trusted cybersecurity advisor that helps private and public-sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and effectively manage risk. By providing independent and tailored advice, assessments, technical testing and cyber engineering services, we help clients develop scalable programs that improve their security posture, achieve their business objectives and fuel their continued success. Coalfire has been a cybersecurity thought leader for nearly 20 years and has offices throughout the United States and Europe.

For more information, visit www.coalfire.com.

