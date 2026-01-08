Coalition for Metabolic Health Welcomes New Dietary Guidelines' Shift Toward Whole Foods, More Protein, and Therapeutic Low-Carbohydrate Approaches

Expert CMH members aim to assist policymakers in implementing low-carbohydrate recommendations to address chronic disease

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture released the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans . In response, Dr. Bret Scher, medical director of the Coalition for Metabolic Health , issued the following statement:

"We're pleased that the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans return to a diet based on whole foods from both plant and animal sources. We're encouraged that they recognize protein as foundational to a healthy diet, reduce the recommended servings of grains, and urge people to reduce intake of sugar and refined carbohydrates. Additionally, we fully support the new option for Americans with certain chronic diseases to adopt therapeutic low-carbohydrate dietary approaches.

"The dietary guidelines influence federal food programs and shape dietary norms nationwide, affecting meals in American homes, schools, hospitals, and more. This document directly confronts our chronic disease crisis with a new, long-overdue consideration of therapeutic low-carb dietary patterns for those with persistent health challenges. This is a dietary intervention supported by decades of evidence demonstrating reversal of conditions like obesity , diabetes , hypertension, fatty liver disease and more, and even shows emerging evidence for serious mental illness , healing the mind as well as the body. Helping Americans learn how to adopt these practical dietary changes offers immediate hope for improving the health of our nation.

"The next step is building on this momentum with nutrition and healthcare implementation and guidance that better meets Americans where they are—ensuring federal programs have support for approaches that help people improve their metabolic health and manage chronic disease. Drawing on decades of scientific and clinical expertise, our experts look forward to partnering with policymakers to interpret and implement the new recommendations—including establishing guidance on how to tailor fat, protein, and carbohydrate intake to individual needs.

"We also encourage the continued modernization of saturated fat guidance in nutrition policy and public health messaging. Clearer dietary pattern-specific guidance will help Americans feel confident choosing whole, nutrient-dense animal and plant foods over the high-carb, high-fat foods that frequently worsen metabolic health.

"We look forward to partnering with government officials to interpret and roll out these new guidelines, ensuring U.S. policy aligns with modern nutrition science and giving all Americans their best chance at lasting metabolic and mental health."

