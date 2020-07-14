Coalition of Food, Justice, Climate and Environmental Groups Calls on Consumers to #BoycottBigMeat

IOWA CITY, Iowa, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Organic Consumers Association (OCA), Forward Latino, Socially Responsible Agricultural Project (SRAP), Dr. Mercola and U.S. Farmers & Ranchers for a Green New Deal, today launched the "Boycott Big Meat" national consumer education and lobbying campaign.

The campaign is endorsed by 50+ groups, including Cedar Rapids, Iowa Sunrise Hub and Iowa Alliance for Responsible Agriculture.

Join the virtual press conference July 14, 7 p.m. CDT.

"Consumers must lead the just transition to a decentralized system of organic regenerative pasture-raised/grass-fed meat production, run by a diverse network of local/regional independent farmers, ranchers, processors and retailers who are committed to fair pay and safe working conditions, and environmental and climate justice," said Ronnie Cummins, OCA's international director.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who introduced the House version of the Farm Systems Reform Act, said: "Consumer demand and policy reform must go hand-in-hand to level the playing field for independent diversified producers so they can provide a dependable and sustainable food Consumers deserve to know where their meat comes from, and farmers deserve a fair shot in the marketplace."

"From the growing number of meatpacking plant workers suffering from COVID-19, to families mourning the loss of loved ones, we are witnessing the human cost associated with the profits of our nation's largest meat processors," said Darryl Morin, Forward Latino president. "Predominantly people of color, these essential workers have the right to the same workplace protections most of us take for granted."

"With price fixing, injustices to farmers and meatpacking plant workers, a lack of food security and infrastructure, and environmental and public health concerns that hurt us all, the industrial livestock system has long been rife with abuse," said Sherri Dugger, executive director of SRAP. "Our future depends on our taking action."

Organic Consumers Association (OCA) is a national grassroots nonprofit advocating on behalf of millions of consumers for safe, healthful food and a clean environment.

Forward Latino is a non-profit, non-partisan advocacy and service organization dedicated to assisting Latinos pursuing the American Dream. Forward Latino fulfills its mission through advocacy, civic engagement, education and service delivery.

Socially Responsible Agricultural Project (SRAP) helps rural communities replace industrial livestock production with ecologically sound, socially equitable, and economically viable animal agriculture.

