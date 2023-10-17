Coarse-Grain-Based Ethanol Production Leads Market Growth with a 5.8% CAGR, Expected to Reach $79.4 Billion

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethanol - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ethanol market, valued at US$89.7 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach a robust size of US$137.8 billion by the year 2030. This impressive expansion is anticipated to occur at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Key segments within the market are also showing promising growth rates.

Coarse-Grain-Based Segment to Achieve 5.8% CAGR, Reaching US$79.4 Billion

One of the noteworthy segments analyzed in the report is Coarse-Grain based ethanol production. This segment is expected to record a notable CAGR of 5.8%, reaching a substantial market size of US$79.4 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Strong Growth in the Sugar-Based Segment with a 5.5% CAGR

In addition, the Sugar-Based segment is estimated to achieve a steady growth rate of 5.5% over the next 8 years.

U.S. Market Estimated at $39.8 Billion, China Forecasted to Grow at 8% CAGR

The United States, a significant player in the ethanol market, is estimated to have a market size of US$39.8 billion in 2022. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to exhibit impressive growth, with a projected market size of US$13.9 billion by 2030, trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Other notable geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at rates of 3.2% and 5.1%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

Leading Competitors in the Ethanol Market

The following competitors are at the forefront of the ethanol market:

ACE Ethanol LLC

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.

Cargill, Inc.

Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. KG

Poet LLC

Praj Industries Ltd.

Sasol Ltd.

Raizen

Economic Outlook and Market Sentiments

The global economic outlook is on the upswing, with growth recovery expected in the coming years. While challenges such as the uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine and inflation persist, governments are taking steps to combat these issues. Additionally, the rise of new technologies, including AI, machine learning, and renewable energy, is poised to drive incremental growth and value to global GDP.

Despite short-term challenges, businesses and leaders who demonstrate resilience and adaptability will find opportunities in this evolving landscape.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Ethanol Market: Market Prospects and Outlook

North America : The Leading Regional Market for Ethanol

: The Leading Regional Market for Ethanol Ethanol - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Ethanol

Physical and Chemical Properties of Ethanol

Common Grades of Ethanol

Sources of Ethanol

Corn: A Major Source of Fuel-Ethanol

Sugarcane: Another Major Ethanol Source

Cellulosic Materials for Ethanol Production

Other Sources

Applications of Ethanol

Ethanol Production Scenario

Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019

Leading Fuel Ethanol Producers Globally in Million Gallons: 2019

Global Ethanol Production Breakdown by Country/Region: 2019

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects

Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels Market Prospects

Growth of Automotive Industry Spells Opportunities for Ethanol Market

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 - 2024

Increasing Use of Ethanol in Food Processing and Beer Production Spurs Market Growth

Global Alcoholic Beverages Consumption (In Billion Liters) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Global Beer Production (In Billion Hectoliters) for the Period 2015-2019

Global Wine Production in Million Hectoliters for the Years 2010 to 2018

Demand for Ethanol Poised to Grow from Fuel Cells Applications

Issues & Challenges Hindering Growth in Fuel Ethanol Market

High Production Costs Deter Global Adoption

Established Image and Wider Availability of Petroleum-based Fuels

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

Growing Share of Natural Gas in the Energy Mix

Rising Importance of Electric Vehicles

Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oat0gi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets