CoAspire Signs a Framework Agreement with the U.S. Department of War for Affordable Air-Launched Cruise Missiles

CoAspire is selected for the US Air Force's Family of Affordable Mass Missiles (FAMM) Program

FAIRFAX, Va., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To establish a pathway for the rapid and repeatable production of high-volume air-launched strike capabilities, the Department of War has announced the inclusion of CoAspire in a Framework Agreement (MYA) supporting the US Air Force's Family of Affordable Mass Missiles (FAMM) Program. This strategic agreement aims to significantly expand the Department's ability to field effective and affordable long-range cruise missile capabilities at scale. CoAspire's cruise missile for the FAMM program is the Rapidly Adaptable Affordable Cruise Missile (RAACM).

CoAspire's RAACM Missile is undergoing test flights for multiple programs, including FAMM.

The U.S. Air Force selected the RAACM for a developmental Other Transactional Agreement (OTA) in late 2025. That work includes integration and flight testing on US Air Force aircraft. This developmental work has led to CoAspire's inclusion in this historic MYA framework agreement, in which RAACM is being evaluated for the U.S. Air Force's FAMM program.

"The inclusion of CoAspire in this groundbreaking FAMM program multi-year agreement underscores CoAspire's ability to revolutionize our country's strike capabilities, offering a long-range solution that can be deployed across multiple platforms," said Doug Denneny, CEO, Owner and Founder. "We, and our 56 first-tier suppliers across almost every state are excited to support the Air Force's need to affordably procure thousands of FAMM cruise missiles over seven years. We applaud the Department's inclusion of CoAspire as the only small business in this historic production opportunity. This is a true commitment to expand the defense industrial base while growing jobs across the US and bringing affordable cruise missile capabilities to the Air Force."

Expanding Strike Capacity Affordably

Subject to congressional authorizations and appropriations, the FAMM program is scheduled to deliver 28,000 FAMMs in the first 5 years, commencing in FY27. This initiative is a coordinated effort involving the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment, the Department of War's Munitions Acceleration Council, the Economic Defense Unit, and the U.S. Air Force. The program will be run by the Air Force's PAE for Weapons and his program office at Eglin AFB, Florida. This collaboration underscores the Department of War's commitment to expanding the defense industrial base to non-traditional suppliers like CoAspire and working with businesses eager to innovate and disrupt defense markets.

CoAspire's RAACM Missile

CoAspire's RAACM missile family has different size variants for air, surface and ground-launch solutions. The baseline RAACM variant flies hundreds of miles due to an additively manufactured fuselage allowing for maximum volume space for its fuel tank. Additive also allows for rapid modifications, a reduction in tooling and touch labor that results in cost reductions and program improvements without breaking a production line for re-tooling. It also allows for the development of new variants in months compared to years needed by other missile manufacturing methods. Both RAACM and the larger extended range (RAACM-ER) variant are available for all services and allies subject to US Department of War and State Department approvals.

About CoAspire

CoAspire is a Virginia-based small business and prime missile contractor developing and producing affordable mass cruise missiles for the U.S. Department of War. CoAspire is a privately owned small business that boot-strapped its 13-years of profitable and steady growth. CoAspire has no outside investors and is owned 100% by its two founders. This freedom to move fast combined with exceptional engineers and other employees, and motivated subcontractors has allowed CoAspire to build and then fly missiles four months after contract award. CoAspire is disrupting the missile business by providing much needed weapons quickly, affordably and at scale to support the US Department of War. CoAspire will be displaying at the Farnborough International Air Show in England July 20-24th and available for further discussions.

Additional information can be found at www.coaspire.com

SOURCE CoAspire