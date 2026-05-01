Coast Counties Peterbilt Announces Sean Westlake as Mobile Service Director

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast Counties Peterbilt is pleased to announce the addition of Sean Westlake as Mobile Service Director, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering high-quality support and maximizing customer uptime.

Sean Westlake, Director of Mobile Service

Westlake brings more than 18 years of experience in the heavy-duty truck industry, with expertise in mobile service program development, fleet management, and operational efficiency. He has led large-scale mobile service operations across multi-location dealership groups, managing fleets of more than 60 mobile units and driving consistent growth.

In his new role, Westlake will lead the development and expansion of Coast Counties Peterbilt's mobile service program. His focus will include strengthening operational consistency, enhancing technician training, ensuring safety compliance, and expanding service coverage to improve response times.

"Sean's leadership and proven experience in mobile service operations make him a strong addition to our team," said Mike Sorensen, Coast Counties Peterbilt President. "His focus on customer uptime and scalable growth aligns well with our commitment to service excellence."

Mobile service plays a critical role in reducing downtime and improving efficiency by bringing service directly to customers. Westlake will also implement key performance indicators (KPIs) to support continuous improvement and long-term program growth.

"I'm excited to join Coast Counties Peterbilt and work alongside a talented team," said Westlake. "My goal is to build an industry leading mobile service program focused on what matters most to our customers: maximizing uptime and keeping their operations moving."

With this addition to the leadership team, Coast Counties Peterbilt continues to invest in expanding its service capabilities and delivering industry-leading support to its customers.

About Coast Counties Peterbilt

Coast Counties Peterbilt is a leading provider of premium Peterbilt trucks, parts, and service, proudly serving customers across California. With a strong commitment to customer uptime, innovation, and service excellence, Coast Counties delivers comprehensive transportation solutions backed by experienced teams.

Media Contact:

Kerissa Chapman

Coast Counties Peterbilt

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Coast Counties Truck & Equipment