Coast Packing Company Announces Winners of 9th Annual #LardLovers Recipe Contest

"Taste of Tradition – Heritage Recipes Reimagined" Contest Celebrates National Lard Day

VERNON, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coast Packing Company, the leading supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western United States, today announced the winners of its 9th Annual #LardLovers Recipe Contest. The competition invited home cooks, bakers and chefs nationwide to reimagine traditional family recipes using lard, a time-tested ingredient that has been a kitchen staple for generations.

Congratulations to Coast Packing's 9th Annual LardLovers Recipe Contest Winners! The winning dishes from Coast Packing's 9th Annual LardLovers Recipe Contest.

The contest theme, "Taste of Tradition – Heritage Recipes Reimagined," highlighted cultural dishes and family favorites updated for modern kitchens. The contest celebrated National Lard Day on December 8 and Coast's continued mission to champion authentic, natural animal fats in America's kitchens.

"The stories and recipes submitted for this year's 9th Annual #LardLovers recipe contest celebrated lard not as a replacement ingredient, but as a foundation that continues to earn its place through both heritage and performance," said Greg Hozinsky, Corporate Chef, Coast Packing Company. "These winning recipes honor that legacy while showing how lard makes traditional dishes truly unforgettable."

From tamales and fried chicken to cinnamon rolls and spiced cakes, contestants discovered that lard brought depth and balance that butter, shortening or vegetable oils couldn't match. Four winners were selected from 10 finalists across two categories: Sweet and Savory.

Sweet Category Winners:

1st Prize: Kathleen Stewart from Orlando, FL, with Classic Cinnamon Rolls. "Lard has become a staple in our home as we've moved away from modern oils and returned to the basics. I love cooking with lard because I'm passionate about using the best, most natural ingredients without ever sacrificing flavor. Winning this contest truly means so much to me—it's such an incredible honor. I pour my heart and soul into everything I bake and cook, and I can't wait to create even more homemade goodies with my new KitchenAid mixer."

2nd Prize: Emily Wentz from Omaha, NE, with Grandma Hazel's Spiced "Sponge" Cake. "I recently inherited my great-grandma's handwritten notebooks full of recipes that she had gathered from friends, neighbors and the local state fair. The lard in this recipe allows for the special crumb and tenderness of a lard cake and adds a fluffiness that wouldn't be achieved in the same way with butter. It also offers a less rich cake to pair with the cream cheese frosting to make a cake that not only would Grandma Hazel have loved and is now a favorite in my home as well."

Savory Category Winners:

1st Prize: Ansley Johnson from Orlando, FL, with Smoky Pork Lard Tamale Bites with Roasted Corn Cream Sauce. "Growing up, tamales were a holiday ritual of spending hours in the kitchen, family gathered around the table, laughing, spreading masa, and filling corn husks one by one. For this contest, I wanted to honor that tradition while creating a version that fits today's busy kitchens. This recipe is my way of blending heritage with creativity, holding onto the flavors I love while reinventing the format for a new generation. Lard makes food taste like home. Winning this contest reminds me that simple and time-honored ingredients still matter."

2nd Prize: Lisa Keys from Philadelphia, PA, with East Meets West Fried Chicken Sandwich. "When it comes to deep-frying chicken, I will choose lard every time. There is so much science behind why lard is better for this cooking technique. Not only does it enhance the flavor of the chicken, but it also ensures a crispy golden-brown color and superior crunch in every bite. Winning this contest means that I not only get to share my love of cooking with my family and friends, but with a much wider audience of lard lovers."

Lard has been used in cooking for hundreds of years across many cultures. Its special properties make it ideal for baking, frying and cooking. It creates flakier pie crusts, crispier fried foods and richer flavors in traditional dishes. Contest entries revealed a common experience: when cooks returned to using lard, their food finally tasted right. The flavors fell into place. The textures matched their memories. Traditional recipes regained what had been missing.

Prize winners received premium kitchen equipment. The Sweet category first-place winner received a KitchenAid Porcelain Artisan Stand Mixer with Walnut Bowl. Second place received a Lancaster No. 10 Cast Iron Skillet. The Savory category first-place winner received a Heritage Steel 8-Piece Core Set, and second place received a Le Creuset Modern Heritage Round Dutch Oven.

For full contest details and past winning recipes, visit www.coastpacking.com/lardlovers . Follow @coastpackingco on Instagram, Facebook or X.

About Coast Packing Company

Now marking its 104th year in business, Coast Packing Company ( www.coastpacking.com ) is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, restaurant chains, food distributors, retailers and bakeries. Coast's TasteMap serves as an online guide to restaurants offering dishes prepared with lard and beef tallow, featuring establishments nationwide. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition ( http://www.healthyfatscoalition.org ).

