Coast Packing Company Welcomes Bakers & Chefs to Share Sweet and Savory Creations Through Its 8th Annual #LardLovers Recipe Contest

VIVA embodies the heritage and deliciousness of time-honored cooking methods and has been the trusted brand in Hispanic kitchens for over 45 years. Carefully processed to ensure quality, consistency, and zero trans fats, VIVA Lard is a versatile cooking, baking, and frying staple. Its superior creaming properties make breads more flavorful, pie crusts flakier, and brings a rich, authentic flavor to popular dishes.

"Lard is a heritage fat that has been used in cooking for generations with incredible significance across various cuisines," said Coast's Corporate Chef, Greg Hozinsky. "Its low moisture content and high melting point make it an ideal, forgiving ingredient—especially for pie crusts—allowing it to be easily cut into flour without absorbing as much during baking. The result is an unmatched, perfectly flaky crust."

This year's contest has two categories: Sweet and Savory. Whether your specialty is a cozy pastry, a comforting cookie or a savory meat pie, Coast Packing wants to see and taste your best recipes that celebrate the deeply satisfying qualities of baking with lard.

Contestants can fill a winning spot–1st and 2nd place in each category for sweet and savory–by impressing a panel of judges, including Chef Hozinsky.

Warm up your ovens and get ready to win!

To enter, contestants can visit https://coastpacking.com/LARDLOVERS/ and follow the three simple steps:

Upload the original recipe that includes lard as an ingredient. Include a list of all ingredients and recipe instructions. Add a clear photo of the finished dish.

Contest Details:

Categories: Sweet or Savory – contestants can only choose one.

Entry Dates: November 11 – November 30, 2024

– Judging Period: December 1 – December 7, 2024

– Winners Announced: December 8, 2024 (National Lard Day)

(National Lard Day) No purchase is necessary.

Open to U.S. residents 21+.

One entry per person under one category.

The Sweet category first-place winner will receive a KitchenAid® Design Series Evergreen Stand Mixer (MSRP $700); second-place winner will receive a Caraway 11pc. Bakeware Set (MSRP $395). The Savory category first-place winner will receive a GreenPan™ Stanley Tucci™ Ceramic Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set (MSRP $700), and the second-place winner will receive a Le Creuset Noel Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, 4 1/2-Qt. (MSRP $399).

Unleash your creativity and show America why lard has been a kitchen staple for generations. Follow @coastpackingco on Instagram, Facebook, or X to see the recipes unfold.

About Coast Packing Company

Now marking its 102nd year in business, Coast Packing Company (www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, CPG companies, QSR and fast-food restaurant chains, broadline foodservice distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations, and leading bakeries. Coast's interactive TasteMap™ serves as the definitive online guide to restaurants offering dishes prepared with lard and beef tallow, pinpointing some 1,500 establishments nationwide. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition (http://www.healthyfatscoalition.org).

