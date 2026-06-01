Coastal Debt Resolve Aligns with Better Business Bureau to Champion Ethical Standards and Small Business Financial Education

Sponsorship and participation in 2026 BBB Torch Awards underscores company's commitment to transparency, trust, and responsible debt guidance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Debt Resolve, a national provider of commercial debt resolution services, today announced its participation as a sponsor of the Better Business Bureau's (BBB) 2026 Torch Awards for Ethics. This initiative reflects the company's ongoing commitment to ethical business practices and small business financial education.

While the business debt relief industry often faces scrutiny, Coastal Debt Resolve positions itself with a focus on transparency, compliance, and an education-first approach designed to help America's small business owners make informed decisions during periods of financial stress.

As part of its involvement, Coastal Debt Resolve is supporting promotional efforts tied to the Torch Awards, taking the stage during the June 25 event in Davie, Florida, and collaborating with the BBB on post-event educational programming focused on business debt fundamentals.

"This sponsorship reflects our commitment to supporting the small business community through education and principled engagement," said Richard Lowe, Marketing Director and Financial Content Strategist at Coastal Debt Resolve. "Coastal Debt Resolve aims to support small business owners in navigating financial challenges and keep the American Dream alive coast to coast. For us, the American dream is not about building a massive business empire. It's about living life on your terms and having the means to support that life. It's an honor to help small businesses across America keep that dream alive."

The Torch Awards, hosted at Nova Southeastern University's Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation, recognizes organizations that exemplify integrity, trust, and community impact. These principles closely align with Coastal Debt Resolve's operating philosophy.

Through the partnership, the company will also deliver a dedicated webinar to the BBB community in the months following the event. The session will focus on demystifying merchant cash advances and helping business owners navigate one of the most complex and often misunderstood areas of commercial finance.

"We're all about educating small business owners and helping them better understand their available options," said Nathan Mor, Director of Settlement Operations at Coastal Debt Resolve. "Not every business is right for our relief program, but that doesn't stop us from taking the time to review with individuals their unique circumstances and help them evaluate potential next steps. Our role is to help them understand what they're facing and how to move forward with confidence."

Coastal Debt Resolve's participation reflects a broader mission to elevate standards across the business debt relief industry. The company advocates for responsible guidance, clearer communication, and more informed decision-making for the small businesses that rely on these services to stay afloat.

For more information, please visit https://www.coastaldebt.com/

About Coastal Debt Resolve

Founded in 2018 and based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Coastal Debt Resolve specializes in commercial debt resolution for small business owners navigating merchant cash advance (MCA) obligations and other unsecured debt pressures. Serving businesses exclusively, the company takes an education-first approach, helping clients understand their financial position and evaluate responsible paths forward. Its tailored strategies are intended to help improve cash flow visibility, support day-to-day operations, and encourage long-term planning. With experience across commercial unsecured creditors and MCA providers, Coastal Debt Resolve brings clarity to one of the most complex areas of small business finance. The company's work is grounded in transparency, ethical guidance, and a commitment to long-term client outcomes.

Coastal Debt Resolve's services are tailored to individual business circumstances, and outcomes may vary.

Media Contact:

Interdependence for Coastal Debt Resolve

540-746-2385

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SOURCE Coastal Debt Resolve