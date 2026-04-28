Coastal Debt Resolve Announces Sponsorship of Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Florida and the Caribbean's 2026 Torch Awards for Ethics

Sponsorship reflects company's focus on ethical business practices and small business financial education

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Debt Resolve, a provider of commercial debt resolution services, today announced its participation as a sponsor of the Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Florida and the Caribbean's (BBB SEFL) 2026 Torch Awards for Ethics. The awards program recognizes organizations that demonstrate a commitment to ethical business practices, integrity, and community engagement.

Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Florida and the Caribbean's 2026 Torch Awards for Ethics

Coastal Debt Resolve's sponsorship supports the BBB SEFL's ongoing efforts to promote trust and marketplace integrity. The company states that its approach to working with small business owners is centered on transparency, compliance, and education.

As part of its sponsorship, a representative from Coastal Debt Resolve will deliver brief remarks during the Torch Awards event, taking place June 25 in Davie, Florida at the Alan B. Levan NSU Broward Center of Innovation.

"This sponsorship reflects our commitment to supporting small business owners through education and ethical engagement," said Richard Lowe, Marketing Director and Financial Content Strategist at Coastal Debt Resolve. "We believe business owners benefit from clear, accessible information that helps them better understand their financial options and make informed decisions."

As part of its sponsorship, Coastal Debt Resolve will participate in a post-event educational webinar hosted by the BBB SEFL. The session will provide general information related to commercial debt and merchant cash advances, with the goal of helping business owners better understand key financial considerations.

"We're focused on helping business owners understand their financial situations and evaluate their options," said Nathan Mor, Director of Settlement Operations at Coastal Debt Resolve. "Our goal is to provide information that supports informed decision-making, regardless of the path a business ultimately takes."

Coastal Debt Resolve's participation reflects its broader mission to elevate standards across the debt relief category. The company advocates for responsible guidance, clearer communication, and better outcomes for the small businesses that rely on these services to stay afloat.

For more information, please visit www.coastaldebt.com.

About Coastal Debt Resolve

Founded in 2018 and based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Coastal Debt Resolve provides commercial debt resolution services for small business owners managing merchant cash advance (MCA) obligations and other unsecured debt. The company focuses on helping clients understand their financial position and evaluate available options through an education-first approach. Coastal Debt Resolve works with businesses to address cash flow challenges and support operational stability. For more information, please visit www.coastaldebt.com.

Media Contact

Interdependence for Coastal Debt Resolve

Marjorie Bonga, Senior Account Executive

[email protected]

540-746-2385

SOURCE Coastal Debt Resolve