Coastal Medical Transportation Systems Selected as New Emergency Ambulance Provider for Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Medical Transportation Systems (CMTS) is proud to announce its selection as the new provider of emergency ambulance services for the City of Marlborough, Massachusetts.

"We are honored to have been selected by the City of Marlborough to provide emergency medical services to the community," said Alex Theoharidis, Chief Executive Officer of Coastal Medical Transportation Systems. "Our team is committed to delivering exceptional patient care while working collaboratively with Marlborough's public safety partners to ensure residents and visitors receive timely, high-quality emergency medical services when they need them most."

CMTS was selected following a competitive process and looks forward to building a strong partnership with city leaders, first responders, and the community.

This new partnership reflects CMTS's continued growth throughout Massachusetts and its commitment to providing advanced emergency medical care supported by highly trained paramedics and EMTs, modern equipment, and industry-leading clinical practices. The organization currently serves communities across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Southern New Hampshire through a combination of emergency ambulance services, interfacility transportation, mobile integrated healthcare, and specialty event coverage.

As CMTS prepares to launch service in Marlborough, the company is actively recruiting experienced paramedics and EMTs to join its growing team. The organization offers competitive compensation, comprehensive benefits, advancement opportunities, and the chance to make a meaningful impact in the communities it serves.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit www.cmtsma.com or contact [email protected] to learn more about available opportunities.

About Coastal Medical Transportation Systems

Founded in 2013, Coastal Medical Transportation Systems is the leading ambulance provider in Massachusetts, delivering emergency and non-emergency medical transportation, mobile integrated healthcare, and specialty event coverage. With a reputation for clinical excellence, reliability, and innovation, CMTS proudly serves communities across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Southern New Hampshire.

SOURCE Coastal Medical Transportation Systems