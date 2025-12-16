Coastal Mississippi Invites Visitors to Revel with Bigger & Bolder Family-Friendly Mardi Gras 2026 Celebrations

Over 20 parades, parties, and special events starting in early-January across the region

BILOXI, Miss., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Mardi Gras season in Coastal Mississippi is ready to step off with parades and events filled with beads, bands, and the Mississippi Gulf breeze carrying the rhythm of Carnival Season across the destination's 62 miles of pristine shorelines. Visitors will experience an electrifying lineup of parades, live music, culinary indulgences, and family-friendly festivities from January 3, through February 17, 2026.

Highlights of the 2026 Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras schedule include:

These 13 events are just the start of what Coastal Mississippi has in store for the 2026 Mardi Gras season. For a complete list of all 20+ events, please see the blog post, here.

"Mardi Gras is all about community, culture, and celebration, and there's no better place to experience all three than right here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "In 2026, we're taking the energy up another notch with more than 20 incredible events, where our guests will find fabulous entertainment, exciting parades, great food, and unforgettable memories for visitors of all ages."

