Coastal Mississippi to Host State's Largest Events for Endless Fall Fun

Peter Anderson Festival, Cruisin' The Coast and others make The Secret Coast a one-of-a-kind escape for travelers this season

COASTAL MISSISSIPPI, Miss., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer months come to an end, the fun in Coastal Mississippi just continues! Fall in The Secret Coast offers travelers several opportunities to evoke the seasonal spirit with a variety of spooky experiences, outdoor activities and fall events – including the biggest events in the state – for every type of autumn enthusiast.

From signature fall events, to gorgeous southern flora, there is no shortage of unique things to do and see along Mississippi's 62 miles of coastline. The destination encourages visitors to extend their stay this fall, whether it's one day or one week, to truly experience all Coastal Mississippi has to offer.

"The destination is brimming with energy and diverse coastal experiences all year long, but the fall season is a particularly wonderful time to visit. I must admit, it's my favorite time of year along the Gulf Coast," said Pattye Meagher, Director of Communications and Engagement at Coastal Mississippi CVB.

For those who are considering a trip to the Secret Coast, here are a few reasons why you should visit this fall:

Only-in-Coastal Mississippi Fall Events

The 31st annual Blues & Heritage Festival will take place on Sept. 10 in Pascagoula. With numerous stops on the Mississippi Blues Trail, there's no better place to experience and celebrate this musical art form this fall than in Coastal Mississippi. This one-day festival showcases some of the best Blues musicians the industry has to offer and helps preserve this rich musical tradition, attracting thousands of enthusiasts from across the U.S.





Known as America's largest block party, Cruisin' the Coast returns this fall Oct. 2-9. Car enthusiasts across the country will make their way to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to showcase their antique, classic and hot rod vehicles throughout Coastal Mississippi. Designated stops in Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, D'Iberville, Gulfport, Pass Christian, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula offer their own mini festivals with live music, local food, car displays, vendors and more. Nearly 10,000 registered cars make this can't-miss fall experience the biggest event in the state of Mississippi!



History buffs and entertainment seekers alike will enjoy the Annual Fall Muster at Beauvoir happening Oct. 15-16. Offering an up-close experience of the sights and sounds of the 1800s, the fall muster is held on Beauvoir's 52-acre campus. Guests can watch professional reenactors twice daily, and explore the historic grounds under beautiful live oaks draped with Spanish moss.





happening Offering an up-close experience of the sights and sounds of the 1800s, the fall muster is held on Beauvoir's 52-acre campus. Guests can watch professional reenactors twice daily, and explore the historic grounds under beautiful live oaks draped with Spanish moss. The 44th annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival is a seasonal staple in Coastal Mississippi that's sure to inspire artful autumn vibes. Recognized as the largest fine arts festival in the state, the event is hosted Nov. 5-6 , and showcases more than 400 booths of artists and crafters from across the United States and beyond. From oil paintings and pottery to hand-made jewelry and metal works, spectators can enjoy a festive weekend of diverse art, live local music and fresh coastal fare – set amid 300-year-old live oaks in the charming community of Ocean Springs .

Outdoor Adventures

There's nothing quite like enjoying the fall breezes and vibrant vegetation while gliding along one of Coastal Mississippi's Blueways in a kayak or a canoe. Paddlers can choose from seven mapped Blueways, or water trails, along miles of beaches, rivers, creeks and bayous. The trails range from leisurely trips through local marshes lined by southern flora, to a 20+ mile physically challenging adventure along the largest free flowing waterway in the lower 48 states – the Pascagoula River.





No fall celebration is complete without a trip to a pumpkin patch! Farmer Brown's Southern Farm located in Saucier, MS is an authentic, working farm homestead producing chemically-free produce and foods since 2013. Every weekend only in October, the private farm opens to the public and offers hay rides, a pumpkin patch, animal feedings and natural play areas for kids of all ages. Visitors can purchase delicious homemade jelly, fresh seasonal veggies, canned farm goods, watermelon ice cream and the famous BBQ.





For those looking to disconnect this fall season, Coastal Mississippi has a number of camping and glamping locations. Buccaneer State Park offers Tentrr sites, complete with a raised platform tent, picnic table, chairs, a fire pit, propane heater and even a memory foam mattress. The park overlooks the Gulf of Mexico with access to hiking trails, disc golf courses, BBQ grills and more. For a truly remote experience, several of Coastal Mississippi's barrier islands also allow camping.





, complete with a raised platform tent, picnic table, chairs, a fire pit, propane heater and even a memory foam mattress. The park overlooks the with access to hiking trails, disc golf courses, BBQ grills and more. For a truly remote experience, several of Coastal Mississippi's also allow camping. Coastal Mississippi is unique in that you can enjoy fishing 12 months out of the year. Fall fishing is distinct because it brings some of the best inshore fishing opportunities to area reefs, bridges, back bays and around local piers, as sought-after gamefish like speckled trout and redfish make their way into the bays and marsh systems along the coast. The combination of shorter boat rides, lighter winds and cooler temperatures make fall fishing a one-of-a-kind experience.

Spooky Experiences

The Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour captures the 318-year history of Biloxi, Mississippi by sharing the stories of some of its most fascinating former residents and characters. The continuously operating, free self-guided tour brings the coastal cemetery to life, with live history-based reenactments and musical performances at graveside. The experience gives insight into the city's rich and diverse history and is the perfect stop for a fall visit.





The one-of-a-kind Annual Terror on the Coast (Sept. 17-Oct. 31) is a Hollywood-style haunted house located in Gulfport that uses props from academy award-winning TV and movie productions filmed in and around Mississippi and Louisiana. The 86,500-square-foot haunted house has no shortage of thrills that will make visitors feel like they've just stepped onto the set of a horror film.





is a Hollywood-style haunted house located in that The 86,500-square-foot haunted house has no shortage of thrills that will make visitors feel like they've just stepped onto the set of a horror film. The Mystic Ghost Ride Company (Sept. 3- March 2023 ) offers a variety of spooky tours sure to frighten even the bravest visitors this fall. Choose from a haunted bayou boat tour, a historical ghost pub walking tour or a pirate's curse sunset cruise – for an unforgettable experience along the gulf coast. Guests will learn the history, legends, and lore behind local hauntings and cursed pirates under the eerie night sky and fall breeze.

To learn more and begin planning your Coastal Mississippi fall getaway, visit CoastalMississippi.com.

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

