Coastal Mississippi Unveils the Ultimate Summer Wonderland: 62 Miles of Blissful Adventures Await!

BILOXI, Miss., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Mississippi is a must-visit oasis for sun-lovers, thrill-seekers, and adventurers alike. Spanning an impressive 62 miles, visitors can indulge in an array of unforgettable experiences – celebrating the very essence of the summer season and vibrant, welcoming communities across the region's three counties. From exploring Coastal waters to tantalizing summer treats, outdoor escapades, heritage tourism, and more, Coastal Mississippi promises an unparalleled retreat.

Wonders by the Water:

Travelers can immerse themselves in the tranquil rhythm of the waves, stroll along the pristine white-sand beaches, or find offshore offerings. Experiences include:

Gulf Islands National Seashore, America's largest national seashore spans 160 miles from Mississippi to Florida with thirteen distinct areas to visit, six of them in Coastal Mississippi. From the region's barrier islands of Cat Island, Horn Island, Petit Bois Island, and Ship Island – each one has something unique and special to offer visitors to the Gulf Islands National Seashore.

In addition to the barrier islands, the Gulf Islands National Seashore Davis Bayou Area is located onshore in Ocean Springs and offers fishing, hiking, biking, bird watching, picnicking, camping, and ranger-led programs. The park also features the Davis Bayou Trail, which takes visitors through a coastal forest and over two local bayous with a fishing pier and boat launch.

Pack your swimsuit and sunscreen for a day on Ship Island, the only barrier island accessible by passenger ferry through Ship Island Excursions. Enjoy the sun, shells, surf, and a bit of history by touring Fort Massachusetts near the Ship Island Ferry landing. The Fort is part of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Heritage Area, once used by the British to stage their invasion of New Orleans during the War of 1812.

Journey along the many Coastal Blueways. For short, exciting trips, travelers can paddle the Wolf River to Bay St. Louis or through the stunning Grand Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, one of the most biologically productive ecosystems in the northern Gulf of Mexico. For a longer adventure, travelers can explore routes from the upper Pascagoula River to the Mississippi Sound—the longest free-flowing river in the nation. Visitors looking for a kayak, canoe, and other rentals in Coastal Mississippi can visit the link here.

To experience the fresh gulf breeze to its fullest, travelers can embark on a nautical day of fun with North Star Sailing Charters. Cruises offered include morning, afternoon, and sunset charters of 2.5, 4, and 6-hours in length – all featuring magnificent views of the Mississippi coastline, barrier islands, and marine life.

Just a short half mile offshore from Biloxi, Deer Island Coastal Preserve is a petite treasure waiting for day trippers looking for adventure. Although it's technically not a barrier island, Deer Island is home to ten types of endangered species. Easily accessible by boat, canoe, and paddleboard, Deer Island is a must. As always, please mind the first rule of beachgoing: leave only your footprints behind.

Delectable Summer Treats:

Travelers can find the flavors of the season with irresistible summer treats from snowballs to milkshakes and more. Frosty eateries include:

Tucked away in downtown Ocean Springs , travelers can visit Caboose Cones for snowballs and ice cream straight out of an historic train caboose. With over 50 flavors to choose from, like Blue Bubblegum, Cream Soda, and Pink Lemonade, and sugar-free options, it's a must-try treat on a warm summer day!

For indulgent ice-cold treats, ranging from specialty milkshakes to floats, and more, The Yard Milkshake Bar in D'Iberville is a perfect summer stop. Travelers can find endless flavors and toppings, including gluten-free and vegan options.

A coastal favorite with locations in Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, and Ocean Springs, Pop Brothers features artisanal popsicles in a variety of all-natural inventive flavors made with fresh fruits & spices.

, , and , Pop Brothers features artisanal popsicles in a variety of all-natural inventive flavors made with fresh fruits & spices. For a New Orleans-style dessert, travelers can visit Tropical Treats New Orleans Style Sno-Balls in the Long Beach Harbor, serving ice-cold sweet treats sure to make any beach trip a little cooler!

Inland Outdoor Adventures:

For outdoor and nature enthusiasts, Coastal Mississippi is a paradise waiting to be explored. From traversing scenic trails and bayous to biking along the coast and more, there's a plethora of experiences to be had, including:

The Historic Pascagoula Bike Trail for a mix of cycling, history, and culture spanning 15 historical sites, including the La Pointe Krebs House, the oldest structure in Mississippi, the Round Island Lighthouse, and Jimmy Buffett's childhood home.

, the Round Island Lighthouse, and childhood home. Escape to a whimsical trail known for invoking imagination. The Enchanted Nature Trail at Henderson Point Children's Interactive Playground features everything from bug hotels to butterfly gardens and a beautiful vine tunnel – a perfect family activity for any summer day.

In Gulfport , travelers can visit the Brickyard Bayou Bike Park, a 21-acre natural bike trail that joins the community's amenities together, including an outdoor classroom, Bark Park, the 34th Street Holistic Garden, and Brickyard Bayou's Disc Golf Course.

A one-of-a-kind byway in the United States, Logtown Scenic Byway to Space, located in Bay St. Louis, is one of the six different routes that cover over 30 miles near and through the NASA Stennis Space Center's buffer zone. This picturesque route winds through hardwood trees and sleepy moss-covered oaks that capture scenic views along the now-extinct town – telling a story of a once-booming community dating back to the mid-1800s.

For summer golf, Coastal Mississippi offers 12 golf courses, including stunning views of the region's wetlands, pine forests, and shorelines. A few highlights include The Oaks Golf Club, an 18-hole course spanning through wetlands and timberlands, or Grand Bear, offering challenging play for all levels at a Jack Nicklaus-designed course.

"Summer in Coastal Mississippi is a symphony of sights, sounds, and sensations," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "Whether you're seeking relaxation, adventure, or a locally made sweet treat, our 62-miles of shorelines offers endless possibilities for creating new summer memories this year."

For more information and to plan your stay, visit CoastalMississippi.com .

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is the organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

