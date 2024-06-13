COASTAL MISSISSIPPI'S STAR-SPANGLED WEEKEND BECKONS INDEPENDENCE DAY TRAVELERS FOR ONE-OF-A-KIND EXPERIENCES

From festivals and fireworks to Gulf-Fresh Seafood we have everything you need to celebrate!

BILOXI, Miss., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Independence Day falls on a Thursday, giving visitors more time to enjoy Coastal Mississippi's sandy beaches, delicious cuisine, and spectacular fireworks for a memorable summer holiday.

"Enjoying everything Coastal Mississippi has to offer takes on a special meaning during the Independence Day holiday," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "Travelers to our region will find multiple events, restaurants, and fantastic attractions to celebrate the Fourth. Our goal is to help everyone have a safe and happy Independence Day in our coastal summer paradise."

To help plan your visit, choose from this list of events and celebrations:

FIREWORKS AND CELEBRATIONS:

Events leading up to July 4:

The Long Beach 4 th of July Jubilee starts the holiday on Saturday, June 29 . This free event includes a festival, parade and live music, culminating in a dazzling fireworks display just before 9:00 pm .

Also on June 29 , the city of Diamondhead will hold its Annual 4 th of July Fireworks Celebration from 6:00-10:00 pm at Harbor Drive. Enjoy live music and delicious Coastal foods, ending with fireworks so bring your beach chair or blanket and enjoy the festivities.

On Wednesday, July 3 , Ocean Springs holds its Annual Independence Celebration Fireworks Show in Fort Maurepas Park. Enjoy food, drinks, games, and live music. The fireworks start at approximately 9:00 pm .

Events on July 4 and beyond:

Sail a historic Biloxi Schooner for a sunset view of Biloxi's Independence Day fireworks. Departing from Biloxi Schooner Pier at 7:00 pm , the schooner stops behind Deer Island for the fireworks and returns by 9:30 pm .

The Beau Rivage Resort & Casino celebrates Red, White, & Beau with holiday-themed menus and pool-side music with DJ Hyphee. End the day with a great view of the Biloxi fireworks.

It's the biggest night of the year for the Biloxi Shuckers as they host their annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza ! All military personnel receive discounted admission to the game. Gates open at 5:30 pm and fireworks begin right after the game.

Bay St. Louis will be Lighting Up Da Bay with fireworks beginning at 8:45 pm . Visitors are encouraged to watch from the beach or by boat for the best viewing.

40 th Annual Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Festival in Bay St. Louis takes place July 4 through 6 . Festivities include arts and crafts vendors, delicious seafood, and a 5k and one-mile fun run. The celebration culminates with a Kings of Neon performance.

The City of Gulfport celebrates Independence Day with the 76 th Annual Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo July 4 – 7 at the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor. The Midway opens at 12:00 noon with live music and daily weigh-ins. Don't miss the fireworks on Thursday at 8:45 p.m.

The Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport will re-open its doors after normal business hours for Fins, Fireworks, & Frosty Beers.

The sky over Pascagoula will light up with the 4 th of July Fireworks Show at Pascagoula Beach Park. The spectacular display will be performed in sync with patriotic music broadcast live on the radio. You can watch from the beach or by boat beginning at 8:45 pm .

The 95th Annual Blessing of the Fleet on Sunday, July 7 . The family-friendly event begins at 11:00 a.m. on the Great Lawn across from Harrah's Gulf Coast in Biloxi , featuring a Shrimp Festival, arts and crafts booths, live entertainment, and the best views for the Biloxi Boat Blessing. The ceremonial wreath dropping is at 2:00 pm .

* Events are subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances. Please check each event's website for up-to-date information.

WHAT'S NEW:

Our three counties – Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson -- continue to grow and offer visitors exciting reasons to come and play Coastal Mississippi.

NEW LODGING:

In addition to our luxury casino resorts, legacy brands, and boutique hotels, our lodging options continue to expand offering even more choices for travelers at every price point.

Springs Hotel: Located in the heart of downtown Ocean Springs , The Springs Hotel is the newest addition to the Rain Travel Collection's portfolio of boutique hotels in Coastal Mississippi. The hotel, which once housed law offices, now features soaring ceilings and unique architectural details in its 15 spacious and unique guest rooms.

Hotel Whiskey Pascagoula: Just a short distance from Pascagoula Beach, Hotel Whiskey can be found in the historic downtown, walkable to restaurants and shopping. Guests can choose from 16 tranquil rooms, including eight that boast a magnificent balcony overlooking Delmas Avenue.

Just a short distance from Pascagoula Beach, Hotel Whiskey can be found in the historic downtown, walkable to restaurants and shopping. Guests can choose from 16 tranquil rooms, including eight that boast a magnificent balcony overlooking Delmas Avenue. Gulfport Luxury RV Resort: Featuring 101 RV spaces with beach views and just a short walk to white sand beaches, this RV resort also has a resort-style pool.

NEW DINING EXPERIENCES:

Coraline's: Opening mid-June, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino , MGM Resorts International's destination on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, will once again elevate its food and beverage offerings with the addition of a new fine dining seafood restaurant. The concept features an unforgettable Gulf-to-table waterfront dinner venue with stunning views of the Mississippi Sound.

Trilby's, an Ocean Springs landmark restaurant that closed in 1990, is enjoying a reincarnation and visitors and locals are here for every delicious bite. The new location features a selection of handpicked family recipes made with fresh ingredients.

an landmark restaurant that closed in 1990, is enjoying a reincarnation and visitors and locals are here for every delicious bite. The new location features a selection of handpicked family recipes made with fresh ingredients. Coterie Restaurant & Oyster Bar: this recently opened Long Beach restaurant features fresh, regional seafood with Cajin flair, including Jumbo Crabcake, Blackened Redfish, seafood platters, crawfish, and more.

Mignon's Restaurant & Lounge inside Biloxi's Palace Casino Resort recently underwent a $300,000 renovation to include new options for a more intimate dining experience. The fine-dining restaurant is known for its extraordinary service and delectable cuisine.

Rags To Riches of Bay St Louis is a new double-themed bar and restaurant with a different atmosphere on each floor. On the ground level, travelers can find a more laid-back sports bar with good eats and regional sports signage. On the second floor, an elevated experience awaits in the elegant wine bar, featuring patio views of the bay and a cozier, dark wood-paneled atmosphere with a fireplace.

NEW ATTRACTIONS:

The Coast Transit Authority (CTA) Gulfport Tram Bridge : the new 1,100-foot tramway and pedestrian bridge provides a safe, direct connection from the CTA Gulfport Transit Center and Mississippi Aquarium across highway 90 to Jones Park. In addition to being ADA accessible and open to pedestrian/bicycle traffic, the bridge accommodates a tram trolley that operates every 15 minutes with four stops between the Gulfport Transit Hub and Jones Park .

: the new 1,100-foot tramway and pedestrian bridge provides a safe, direct connection from the CTA Gulfport Transit Center and Mississippi Aquarium across highway 90 to Jones Park. In addition to being ADA accessible and open to pedestrian/bicycle traffic, the bridge accommodates a tram trolley that operates every 15 minutes with four stops between the Gulfport Transit Hub and . Wild Explorer at The Mississippi Aquarium is a new virtual reality experience, featuring a thrilling 360˚ 3D adventure that allows visitors to experience the action of different wildlife habitats from the comfort of a headset. Guests can choose to dive the depths of the Ocean with Shark Dive or run through the jungle with Gorillas in Gorilla Trek.

COCKTAILS AND MORE:

Eleven Ocean Springs features elevated cocktails that pay homage to the state plus tried-and-true classics, from their special Mississippi Punch to a Summer Daze Old Fashioned and various Martini offerings.

Fly Llama Brewing: The Biloxi brewery known for delicious craft beer and refreshing hard seltzers made from local ingredients is proud to announce that owner and brewmaster, David Reese , is now a Certified Master Cicerone. This prestigious title, which translates to "a guide of the beer world," has only been awarded to 28 individuals globally.

The brewery known for delicious craft beer and refreshing hard seltzers made from local ingredients is proud to announce that owner and brewmaster, , is now a Certified Master Cicerone. This prestigious title, which translates to "a guide of the beer world," has only been awarded to 28 individuals globally. Chandy Turbo Water from Chandeleur Island Brewing Company: In addition to a phenomenal lineup of craft beers, Chandeleur Island Brewing Co. now has the perfect way to stay hydrated on your next summer outing. Chandy Turbo Water is filtered and ionized using the highest-grade titanium and platinum plates. These charged plates create electrolyzed alkaline water with a 9.8+pH! It's just the thing for your next boat, beach, or kayak outing.

For more information and to start planning your Independence Day 2024 getaway now, visit CoastalMississippi.com.

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

