Coating Additives Market 2018 Forecast to 2023: High Rate of Industrial Expansion in APAC

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Coating Additives Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global coating additives market was valued at US$6.316 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.35% over the forecast period to reach US$8.636 billion by 2023.
Coating additives is widely used for painting exteriors of buildings, automobiles, woods & furniture, aviation, and others. The wide application of coating additives is due to their exceptional performances in maintaining the exterior paint works efficiently.
Major driving factors behind the spur in the coating additives demand is high rate of industrial expansion in Asia-pacific, rise in demand for eco-friendly products, and growing demand for multifunctional additives. The coating additives market is anticipated to face challenge over the near future due to its effects on environment, and various strict regulatory framework in various geographic regions. Manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on development of eco-friendly bio-based and water-based products for customers, and is foreseen as opportunity during the next five years. However, stringent regulatory framework in various countries are anticipated to impend the market growth of coating additives market.
This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Arkema, BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V, and Evonik Industries AG among others.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Overview
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Scope of the Study
1.4. Currency
1.5. Assumptions
1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Design
2.2. Secondary Sources
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Segmentation
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Market Restraints
4.4. Market Opportunities
4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot
4.7. Market Attractiveness
5. Global Coating Additive Market by Type
5.1. Fluoro-Polymers
5.2. Urethanes
5.3. Metallic Additives
5.4. Acrylic Coatings
5.5. Others
6. Global Coating Additive Market by Function
6.1. Anti-Foaming
6.2. Wetting & Dispersion
6.3. Biocides
6.4. Rheology Modification
6.5. Impact Modification
7. Global Coating Additive Market by End User
7.1. Automotive
7.2. Architectural Application
7.3. Industrial Application
7.4. Wood & Furniture
7.5. Others
8. Global Coating Additive Market by Geography
8.1. North America
8.2. South America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Middle East and Africa
8.5. Asia Pacific
9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Recent Deals and Investment
9.2. Strategies of Key Players
9.3. Investment Analysis
10. Company Profiles
10.1. BASF SE
10.2. AkzoNobel N.V
10.3. Arkema SA
10.4. Ashland
10.5. DowDuPont
10.6. Elementis PLC
10.7. Evonik Industries AG
10.8. Momentive
10.9. Eastman Chemical Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8hfxj3/coating_additives?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coating-additives-market-2018-forecast-to-2023-high-rate-of-industrial-expansion-in-apac-300654966.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article