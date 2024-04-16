Coating Additives Market size to record USD 3.33 billion growth from 2023-2027, Increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coating additives market size is estimated to grow by USD 3331.68 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period. The global coating additives market is driven by consumer preference for eco-friendly, bio-based products. Regulations promoting environmental friendliness and technological advancements in bio-based additives fuel market growth. Key sectors include automotive and aerospace, with demands for corrosion protection and durability. However, production costs and technical hurdles pose challenges. Innovations in waterborne coatings, pigment dispersing agents, and color reproducibility address these issues, catering to consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coating Additives Market 2023-2027

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

The coating additives market outlook reflects a growing trend towards eco-friendly products, driven by consumer preferences and regulatory requirements. Bio-based additives derived from renewable resources offer significant commercial uses in corrosion protection and environmental friendliness. However, technological difficulties and cost escalations pose challenges to innovation in this sector. The automotive and aerospace industries continue to be key consumers of coating additives, requiring high durability, stability, and compatibility. Strategic decisions in raw material sourcing and production processes are crucial to maintaining profit margins in this volatile landscape. Consumers' increasing awareness of environmental impact has led to a demand for recyclable and renewable coating materials in residential construction, home renovation practices, furniture, and other applications. Technological progress in pigments, visual appeal, solid content, VOC content, and pigment dispersing agents is essential for meeting consumer expectations for color reproducibility and weather resistance. Despite these challenges, the market for eco-friendly coating additives is expected to continue its growth trajectory, with advancements in testing and performance addressing technical hurdles.

Addressing Challenges:

The Coating Additives Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-performance, durable, and functional coatings in various industries. Factors such as color reproducibility, architectural structures, and chipping require additives to enhance appearance and weather resistance. The market caters to diverse sectors, including residential construction, home renovation practices, furniture, automotive, and more, driven by population growth, living standards, employment rates, and disposable income. Raw material prices, influenced by supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical events, natural disasters, and regulatory policies, pose challenges. Technology advancements in waterborne and solvent-borne coatings, VOC emission regulations, and the shift towards Green coating and performance improvements, impact market trends. Wettability, Rheology, high-temperature stability, multifunctional additives, environmental standards, raw material inventories, manufacturing output, and paint systems are key considerations. The Chemical, Automotive, and Construction industries are significant contributors, with a focus on environmentally friendly products and customized coatings.

Analyst Review

The Coating Additives Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preferences for ecofriendly products with corrosion protection. Technological difficulties in developing bio-based additives for environmental friendliness continue to be a challenge. However, innovation in the use of chemically engineered materials and multifunctional additives is driving performance improvements. Wettability and rheology are key considerations for high-temperature stability in green coating systems. VOC emission regulations are pushing the industry towards the adoption of environmentally friendly raw materials and paint systems. Industrial responsibility and environmental impact are top priorities, leading to the development of new environmental standards and raw material inventories. Technology advancements in the field of additives are expected to further boost market outlook.

Market Overview

The Coating Additives Market involves the production and supply of various additives used in the manufacturing of coatings and paints. These additives, such as corrosion inhibitors, pigments, and surfactants, play crucial roles in enhancing the performance and appearance of coatings. The market is driven by factors like increasing demand for environmentally friendly coatings, growing construction industry, and rising consumer awareness towards the importance of protective coatings. Producers of coating additives include VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds), solvents, and pigments. The market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. The use of advanced technologies and continuous research and development efforts are expected to fuel the growth of the Coating Additives Market in the coming years.

Key Companies:

Coating Additives Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Coating Additives Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cabot Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Double Bond Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Elementis Plc, Huntsman International LLC, Lanxess AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Munzing Chemie GmbH, RAG Stiftung, Solvay SA, The Sherwin Williams Co.

