CobbleStone® Announces Strategic Services Partnership with Legal Outsourcing 2.0, Inc., d/b/a LegalO2

Preview: CobbleStone Software has announced a new strategic services partnership with Legal Outsourcing 2.0, Inc., d/b/a LegalO2 to enhance contract operations, data quality, and legal workflow support for CLM customers.

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Legal Outsourcing 2.0, Inc., d/b/a LegalO2 a provider of managed legal operations and contract‑data services. This collaboration not only strengthens CobbleStone's rapidly expanding partner ecosystem, but also enhances the value delivered to organizations seeking to optimize their contract management operations.

CobbleStone Software has announced a new strategic services partnership with Legal Outsourcing 2.0, Inc., d/b/a LegalO2 to enhance contract operations, data quality, and legal workflow support for CLM customers.

LegalO2 joins with CobbleStone as a services partner, and brings deep expertise in legal operations, contract data management, and CLM‑aligned workflows. Their experienced legal professionals specialize in helping organizations extract real, operational value from their CLM systems by ensuring contract data is accurate, consistent, and actionable.

Through this partnership, LegalO2 will provide a range of complementary services to CobbleStone customers, including:

Legal support and contract review servicesContract data extraction and normalization





Contract negotiation support





Post‑M&A contract integration





Project management





Ongoing contract operations support

By combining CobbleStone's industry‑leading CLM technology with LegalO2, Inc.'s structured, CLM‑native workflows, organizations will benefit from enhanced data quality, improved operational efficiency, and stronger governance across the contract lifecycle.

"We are excited to welcome LegalO2. as a CobbleStone Services Partner," said Mark Natasi, CEO & Founder at CobbleStone Software.

"Their specialized expertise in legal operations and contract data services aligns perfectly with our mission to empower organizations with smarter, more efficient contract management solutions."

The partnership reflects a shared focus on execution, data integrity, and long-term CLM success.

"CobbleStone is a long-standing and trusted leader in the CLM space, and we're excited to partner with a team that understands how critical execution and data quality are to long-term CLM success," said Harold F. Buck, CEO of Legal Outsourcing 2.0. "Together, we help organizations go beyond implementation by operationalizing their contracts - ensuring the data inside their CLM is accurate, consistent, and truly usable across legal and business teams."

Click here to learn more about LegalO2.

Interested potential partners: click here to learn more about partnering with CobbleStone.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> X

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

SOURCE CobbleStone Software