CobbleStone® Announces 2026 User Conference: A Premier Event for Contract Management Innovation

Preview: CobbleStone Software announces its 2026 User Conference, a three-day event in October 2026 featuring expert-led sessions, AI-powered contract management innovations, CLE-accredited learning, and networking opportunities for professionals across legal, procurement, and contract management industries.

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, is thrilled to announce its 2026 User Conference, a premier event for professionals across legal, procurement, sourcing, and contract management fields. This three-day conference will deliver actionable insights, delicious refreshments, hands-on training, and networking opportunities for anyone looking to optimize contract processes and embrace cutting-edge technology.

Taking place October 18th-20th 2026, the event will feature keynote presentations, breakout sessions, and interactive workshops covering topics such as streamlined contract drafting and review, smart risk management, compliance strategies, and AI-powered processing with VISDOM® AI. Attendees will also gain a first look at CobbleStone's innovation roadmap and learn best practices for leveraging advanced workflow tools.

Conference Highlights Include:

Opening Networking Reception

Keynote Address by Celebrated Thought Leader

Breakout Sessions on Contract Management, AI, and Workflow Optimization

CLE Credit Session

CobbleStone Innovation & Product Development Roadmap

Make sure you save the date – registration will open soon! You don't want to miss this unforgettable experience that will elevate your contract management strategy.

"CobbleStone's User Conference is designed to empower professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in today's fast-paced contract management environment," said Mark Nastasi, CEO & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"We're excited to bring together thought leaders, clients, partners, and industry experts for an event that fosters collaboration and innovation."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

SOURCE CobbleStone Software