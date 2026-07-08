CobbleStone Software Webinar Next Week: How Teams Manage Contracts End to End With AI

CobbleStone Software invites corporate counsel, general counsel, paralegals, and other legal professionals to learn about how agentic contract artificial intelligence (agentic AI) tools can positively transform contract lifecycle management (CLM) from start to finish.

PRINCETON, N.J., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is excited to announce its webinar with Association of Corporate Counsel, Greater Philadelphia Chapter (ACC GP), titled "AI Powered CLM Walkthrough: How Teams Manage Contracts End to End." The interactive digital seminar will take place on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM ET.

CobbleStone Software invites corporate counsel, general counsel, paralegals, and other legal professionals to learn about how agentic contract artificial intelligence (agentic AI) tools can positively transform contract lifecycle management (CLM) from start to finish.

Artificial intelligence, such as agentic AI and generative AI, has positively transformed our lives. This transformation includes our personal and professional lives.

Contract lifecycle management is no exception.

AI and powerful agents for contracts are now baked into the entire contract lifecycle. Need to speed up requests? Enjoy a user-friendly intake and request agent. Need to draft contracts faster? Enjoy agentic AI-powered clause generation and playbooks. Facing negotiation hurdles? Enjoy surgical auto-redlines.

You get the picture.

In this democast, you will learn how to leverage agentic AI-powered CLM software to improve the speed, accuracy, efficiency, and autonomy of your contract process with tools mentioned above and others, such as:

auto-obligation tracking.

contract sentiment analysis.

workflow agents.

risk alerts.

Click here to register today!

"The legal landscape is moving past static automation and entering the era of truly proactive, agentic AI," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"We are excited to demonstrate how these end-to-end capabilities deliver unprecedented speed and precision to contract lifecycle management."

Book a free demo to see CobbleStone in action today!

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software