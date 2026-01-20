CobbleStone® to Host A Live Webinar Showcase of AI‑Driven Contract Innovation

Preview: CobbleStone Software announces an upcoming webinar—Click, Collaborate, Contract: AI That Speaks Legal—a live, fast‑paced session showcasing how AI is reshaping contract management for legal and contracting professionals.

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, is inviting legal, procurement, and contract management professionals to attend its upcoming webinar, "Click, Collaborate, Contract: AI That Speaks Legal." The live virtual event will take place on January 21, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM ET, and will spotlight the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on modern contract workflows.

CobbleStone Software announces an upcoming webinar—Click, Collaborate, Contract: AI That Speaks Legal—a live, fast‑paced session showcasing how AI is reshaping contract management for legal and contracting professionals.

Designed for teams seeking to streamline legal review, enhance collaboration, and accelerate contract turnaround times, the session blends thought leadership with a hands‑on product demonstration of CobbleStone's most advanced AI capabilities. Attendees will see how tools such as VISDOM+ AI Assist, CobbleStone's Outlook and Word add‑ons, and real‑time collaboration features are helping organizations work faster, smarter, and more securely.

During the webinar, participants will learn how CobbleStone's AI is built to understand legal terminology, surface key insights, and support contract drafting and negotiation with unprecedented speed. The event will also highlight how CobbleStone's Legal Intake tools and AI‑powered workflows help organizations reduce manual effort and improve operational efficiency.

Key takeaways will include:

How VISDOM+ AI Assist accelerates contract review and drafting





Ways to leverage AI built specifically for legal language and compliance





How Outlook and Word integrations streamline contract intake and editing





Real‑time collaboration tools that keep teams aligned and productive





Practical steps to modernize contract processes with AI

The event is open to legal professionals, contract managers, procurement teams, and anyone seeking to understand how AI is reshaping the contract lifecycle.

"Legal review doesn't have to be a bottleneck," said Mark Nastasi, Founder and CEO of CobbleStone Software.

"This session will show how VISDOM AI and our legal‑focused automation tools dramatically reduce review times, strengthen compliance, and free legal teams to focus on higher‑value strategic work."

Click here to register for the webinar.

Interested potential partners: click here to learn more about partnering with CobbleStone.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> X

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

SOURCE CobbleStone Software