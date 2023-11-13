Cobbs Creek Foundation Hires Michael J. O'Neill as New Executive Vice President

O'Neill brings more than 30 years of experience in fundraising and non-profit work.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobbs Creek Foundation announced they have hired Michael J. O'Neill as their new Executive Vice President. In this role, O'Neill will be responsible for the organization's advancement and development efforts, cultivating and maintaining corporate partnerships, and securing government funding, along with other senior duties.

Michael J. O'Neill, New Executive Vice President of Cobbs Creek Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Cobbs Creek Foundation)
"I am thrilled to join the Cobbs Creek Foundation." O'Neill said. "Having built my career in service to non-profits, I could not be more excited to step into a role to advance community engagement, education, and historic restoration in our great city. And, as a passionate golfer with a deep appreciation for its history, I am humbled to be part of the effort to restore a world-class course in Philadelphia. The team has already done amazing work and built important partnerships, and I am honored to be a part of Cobbs' future success."

O'Neill has spent his career working for numerous educational institutions and nonprofits in advancement and senior leadership roles, including 14 years at Villanova University where he led an historic $763 million campaign at the Main Line university.  Most recently, O'Neill founded Beneficence Partners, a bespoke consulting firm committed to propelling mission-driven organizations forward by maximizing philanthropic investment and creating sustainable cultures of giving.

"The Cobbs Creek Foundation is thrilled to have Mike join our team," said Jeff Shanahan, President of the Cobbs Creek Foundation. "His decades of experience in the fundraising and non-profit fields will be an incredible asset to our mission of providing the Cobbs Creek community, and Philadelphia as a whole, with a world-class golf course, educational facility, and economic driver."

O'Neill received his BA in English and MBA in Communications & Media Management from Fordham University. He currently serves on the board of trustees at LaSalle Academy in Philadelphia, the golf committee at Union League Liberty Hill; and is a member of the Irish American Business Chamber & Network. Mike and his family reside in Newtown Square, PA.

Learn more about the Cobbs Creek Foundation's work at cobbscreek.org 

SOURCE Cobbs Creek Foundation

