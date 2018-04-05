COBRA DANE Team Wins Secretary of Defense Performance-Based Logistics Award

The COBRA DANE team was selected as the DOD-wide winner after previously winning awards at the Division, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), and Headquarters, Air Force levels. The Secretary of Defense PBL Awards recognize government/industry teams who demonstrate innovative sustainment solutions. The winning teams provided warfighters with exceptional support through sustainment transformation using creative approaches that yield improved lethality.

"Our COBRA DANE team has been supporting this system for many years," said Radar Assessment and Development Director, Jerry Do Vale. "The work done by the government and industry teams to sustain COBRA DANE is remarkable."

These outstanding contributions are particularly noteworthy as COBRA DANE is the only AFLCMC program to be nominated and win at both the AFLCMC and the AFMC levels prior to receiving the System Level Award. This exceptional honor is only the 6th time a USAF System has won the award and the first non-aircraft program to do so.

"Earning this prestigious award is a very high honor for the COBRA DANE team," said President and CEO, Dr. Steve Omick. "I'd like to commend them for their tremendous efforts as it is a strong testament of Riverside Research's long-standing contributions and commitment to the COBRA DANE program."

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization chartered to advance scientific research for the benefit of the US government and in the public interest. Our open innovation R&D model encourages both internal and external collaboration to accelerate innovation, advance science, and deliver trusted solutions to our government customers. Centered on our Open Innovation Concept, Riverside Research conducts independent, mission-focused research in Radar, Logistics, Machine Learning, Trusted Systems, Electromagnetics, Optics, Plasma, Radio Frequency Systems, and Biomedical Engineering. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

