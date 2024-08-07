Riverside Research, National Security Nonprofit, Relocates to Fairfax, VA, to Accommodate Substantial Growth

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research will relocate its DC-based business operations to Fairfax, VA, in September 2024, as part of its strategy to centralize Northern Virginia operations and accommodate growth. This move will merge its current facility in Arlington, VA, with its Centreville, VA, office. The new, state-of-the-art 38,707-square-foot facility in Fairfax is strategically located to sustain the company's proximity to key government contracting and business activities.

Riverside Research moves to Fairfax, VA

In addition to facilities dedicated to the execution of work for Riverside Research's customers, set in a combination of unclassified and cleared areas, this location will support Riverside Research's Open Innovation Center (OIC), a multi-disciplinary research and development center within Riverside Research. The new location will also house its Commercial Innovation Center (CIC), an online development and test platform providing a secure, virtual, open ecosystem for commercial space related research and development.

The move to 12601 Fair Lakes Circle in Fairfax represents $14.7M in lease dollars over the next decade, with a $7.5M capital improvement investment from the company. The facility will house 55 high-tech jobs and $9.1M in overall annual salary. Additionally, the company anticipates adding an estimated 60 new high-tech jobs to this office.

Riverside Research employs more than 700 technical experts and support staff across the country. The national security nonprofit's mission is to solve challenging and complex problems for government agencies tasked with keeping our nation safe.

"Our new, consolidated Fairfax location ensures close proximity to many of our government customers, and underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation on behalf of the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community," said Dr. Steven Omick, President and CEO of Riverside Research.

With this local move, Riverside Research joins the Fairfax County Chamber of Commerce and remains a member of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

The company is actively hiring to fill roles in multiple facilities, including its new Fairfax location. To learn more about available opportunities, visit riversideresearch.org/careers.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a national security nonprofit serving the DoD and Intelligence Community. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multidisciplinary research, development, and encourages collaboration. Riverside Research's areas of expertise include Object and Activity Detection, Accelerated AI/ML, Zero Trust, Open Architectures, Computational Electromagnetics, Plasma Physics, Terahertz Imaging, Commercial ISR, Collection Planning, and more. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

