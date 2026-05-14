Cobra Electronics Expands Its Business Lineup with New DMR Tier II-Compliant Performa Digital Radios

Digital Radio Solutions Purpose-Built for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For small and medium-sized businesses, reliable, high-quality communication is essential. Many of these businesses often require the audio quality and features only digital radio systems can provide but may find many of the options currently on the market oversized, overpriced, and unnecessarily complex.

Cobra Performa Digital Radios

Building on 65 years of experience in the two-way radio space, Cobra Electronics has addressed the needs of these organizations head-on, announcing the launch of its first-ever DMR Tier II product line. Designed specifically for demanding business environments, these radios deliver dependable digital performance without the cost, bulk, or complexity common in competing solutions.

As part of the expansion of the Cobra business portfolio, the Performa Digital Series reflects Cobra's focused approach to solving real-world business communication challenges. Cobra engineered the new Performa Digital lineup to be financially accessible, easy to deploy, and straightforward to use—all backed by US-based customer support and a B2B sales team that helps organizations choose and deploy the correct solution for their specific business needs.

The Performa lineup includes two purpose-built models designed to support different work environments: the Performa 600 Digital prioritizes wearability and simplicity for highly mobile teams, while the Performa 850 Digital delivers enhanced range, power, and customization for larger or more demanding sites. Both are well-suited for industries where coordination and mobility directly impact daily operations, including hospitality, education, warehousing, event management, and facility operations. On any multi-shift, fast-moving job site, this DMR Tier II Compliant lineup will help teams communicate clearly, respond quickly, and stay aligned throughout the workday.

"Clear, reliable communication is critical to keeping teams running efficiently, but many SMBs have been priced out of digital solutions," said Jonas Forsberg, CEO of Cedar Electronics. "With the expansion of the Performa lineup to include digital, we're making high-performance digital communication more accessible and scalable, giving businesses the reliability, durability, and flexibility they need to stay connected effectively and operate with confidence."

Purpose-Built Solutions for Different Operational Needs

Performa 600 Digital – Designed with mobility as the top priority, the Performa 600 is a compact, lightweight, digital radio built for teams that value comfort and agility throughout a shift. With a full 2 watts of power, a fixed antenna, and a clear LED channel display, it delivers consistent, dependable communication in a wearable form factor. It is ideal for users who are constantly on the move and need a radio that works effortlessly without getting in the way.

Performa 850 Digital – Built for more intricate and broader scale operations, the Performa 850 is a higher-powered digital radio designed for larger facilities, outdoor job sites, and multi-floor operations. Delivering a full 4 watts of power, it provides extended coverage and includes a removable antenna for greater flexibility and range of optimization. A dot matrix display supports more advanced communication needs, making the 850 a step-up option for organizations that require more scalability and customization as their operations evolve.

Built with an emphasis on flexibility in real-world deployment, the Cobra Performa Digital Series is compatible with most DMR Tier II products currently on the market, allowing organizations to transition to digital at their own pace without replacing entire systems all at once. Both models are built for durability, featuring IP67 waterproof protection and MIL-STD-810H certification to ensure reliable performance in demanding conditions.

The Cobra Performa Digital Series is available to demo now for businesses seeking dependable, right-sized digital communication solutions. The Cobra Performa Digital Series radios will start shipping this Fall. To learn more, visit https://www.cobra.com/pages/business-radio.

About Cobra Electronics

Cobra Electronics is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a global supplier of connected business, automotive, and consumer electronics solutions. Cobra's focus remains on keeping people connected on the move with their product line-up, including handheld professional and consumer two-way radios, CB and marine radios, radar detectors, smart dash cams, power solutions, and a range of accessories. Leveraging its 65-year history of producing high-quality, reliable communications solutions, Cobra extends the Cedar Electronics mission to empower people to communicate effectively and enhance productivity. To learn more, please visit cobra.com.

SOURCE Cobra Electronics