More Confidence in Every Mile: Cobra Electronics Upgrades Its RAD Radar Detector Line

Advanced detection and real-time driver intelligence deliver greater awareness, fewer distractions, and smarter protection on every drive

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For drivers making their daily commute or road warriors enjoying stretches of open highway, confidence behind the wheel starts with awareness. Cobra Electronics, a trusted name in driver technology and two-way radios for more than 60 years, has updated its radar detector lineup with the new RAD 490i. This radar detector follows the pedigree of the #1 selling radar in the US, the Cobra RAD 480i. A firmware update will also soon be available for the flagship RAD 700i, and together these hardware and software updates will give drivers the awareness they need on the road.

Cobra RAD 490i and Cobra RAD 700i

As enforcement technology continues to evolve, speed monitoring can appear with little warning. Radar detectors provide advance notice of nearby radar and laser activity, giving drivers valuable time to adjust. Built for both commuters who know every bend in the interstate and cross-country drivers who treat the highway like home, the latest additions to the Cobra RAD lineup are designed to work intuitively and reliably in real-world driving conditions.

"Our customers care about the drive," said Jonas Forsberg, CEO of Cedar Electronics. "The RAD 480i is the top-selling radar detector in the U.S. for a reason, delivering the performance and value drivers expect from Cobra, so we're excited to release the new RAD 490i. This update offers enhanced performance without sacrificing any value and includes modern day features like USB-C connectivity, a better mounting system, and app integration. The new RAD 490i represents exactly what we stand for: technology that gives drivers confidence in every mile, at a price point that continues to define best value for performance."

Cobra RAD 490i: Extended Range and Everyday Confidence – Designed for drivers who want dependable protection without complexity, the RAD 490i delivers upgrades that translate directly to a calmer, connected, more confident drive. Up to 15% More Detection Range: Quicker alerts over the previous generation; these earlier alerts provide critical extra seconds to react, especially at highway speeds. 22% Quieter with Next-Generation Filtering: Outperforms previous generations with better filtering and minimizes false alerts from common vehicle systems, resulting in a quieter, more trustworthy experience. Extreme Mode for Faster Response: Increased sensitivity helps identify radar signals more quickly in fast-moving traffic. Expanded K and Ka Band Coverage: Broader protection across commonly used enforcement frequencies for enhanced awareness in both city and highway driving. Bright OLED Display: High-contrast visual alerts are easy to read for maximum at-a-glance awareness while driving. LaserEye® Front and Rear Detection: Detects laser signals from both directions for added confidence where laser enforcement is used. Low-Profile Adhesive Mount: Secure, adjustable placement for a clean and stable installation. USB-C Connectivity: Simple power delivery and firmware updates via the convenient USB-C port. Bluetooth® Capability: Wirelessly utilize the Drive Smarter® app for networked alerts and Apple CarPlay® or Android Auto™ integration.

Designed for drivers who want dependable protection without complexity, the RAD 490i delivers upgrades that translate directly to a calmer, connected, more confident drive. Cobra RAD 700i: Evolving Flagship Detection – Already known for its premium detection range and advanced filtering, the RAD 700i will become even more refined with the latest firmware update. Cobra RAD 700i owners can expect this update shortly, with performance updates and the addition of Extreme Mode, which attenuates filtering for more detection sensitivity.

Already known for its premium detection range and advanced filtering, the RAD 700i will become even more refined with the latest firmware update. Cobra RAD 700i owners can expect this update shortly, with performance updates and the addition of Extreme Mode, which attenuates filtering for more detection sensitivity. Connected Intelligence: The RAD 490i and RAD 700i both connect to the Drive Smarter app, tapping into a live network of Cobra and Escort radar detector users across the country. Every alert shared by that community—speed traps, red-light cameras, active radar—is instantly pushed to your device, giving you advance warning of speed monitoring activity long before your detector could ever pick up a signal on its own. Combined with the Defender® Database, one of the most comprehensive collections of static traffic enforcement locations in North America, drivers benefit from a layered protection system that extends well beyond line-of-sight detection. App-based firmware updates ensure both devices stay current as enforcement technology continues to evolve.

For more than six decades, Cobra has built products for the realities of the road. As driving becomes more complex, radar detectors are not about driving fast—they're about empowering drivers to stay prepared, aware, and safe.

The Cobra RAD 490i ($169.95) and Cobra RAD 700i ($259.95) are available at Amazon.com, and the Cobra RAD 700i firmware update will soon be available at Cobra.com.

About Cobra Electronics

Cobra Electronics is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a global supplier of connected business, automotive, and consumer electronics solutions. Cobra's focus remains on keeping people connected on the move with their product line-up, including handheld professional and consumer two-way radios, CB and marine radios, radar detectors, smart dash cams, power solutions, and a range of accessories. Leveraging its 65-year history of producing high-quality, reliable communications and radar solutions, Cobra extends the Cedar Electronics mission, continuing to enhance driving awareness, safety, and confidence on the road. To learn more, please visit cobra.com.

SOURCE Cobra Electronics