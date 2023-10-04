Cobra Electronics Goes Pink in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Trusted by truckers for decades, Cobra Electronics partners with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® with limited edition 29 LTD Pink CB Radio

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobra Electronics, the leading designer and marketer of award-winning automotive, mobile and consumer electronics, today announced its partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NBCF), marking the company's 5th year highlighting October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For decades, Cobra Electronics has been a staple in the cabs of truck drivers and celebrates the growing number of female drivers on the road. The brand proudly supports organizations like NBCF, who are on the front line fighting against breast cancer, as 1 in 8 women will be affected by the disease in their lifetime (cancer.org).

Cobra's 29 LTD Pink CB Radio

Breast Cancer Awareness Month holds special significance for Cobra, and the new partnership with NBCF aims not only to raise awareness but also to actively contribute to the cause.

With the 29 LTD Pink CB Radio, Cobra supports NBCF's mission of Helping Women Now® to help provide and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer. The limited-edition CB is a symbol of solidarity, designed to empower individuals with information and encourage proactive health measures. The distinctive bright pink paint scheme and microphone on the 29 LTD Pink CB Radio serve as visual reminders of the ongoing fight against breast cancer. Cobra's commitment to NBCF's mission of Helping Women Now® aligns with the broader goal of providing hope and inspiration to those impacted by breast cancer.

"We've been fortunate enough these past several years to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a product that has the opportunity to make a difference for those that have been affected," said Jonas Forsberg, CEO of Cedar Electronics, parent company of Cobra. "This year, we've chosen to partner with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. because we know the difference they're making, and are committed to supporting a truly worthwhile cause."

Cobra 29 LTD CB radios are known for their performance, reliability, and durability that can provide years of reliable service. Following Cobra's leadership to enable FM mode usage with CBs used in the United States, users can now also enjoy dual-mode AM/FM functionality in the CB.

"We are thankful to Cobra for their support of our mission of Helping Women Now," said Candice Hensley, NBCF Sr. Manager of Strategic Partnerships. "Their support will help us provide early detection, education, and support services to women affected by breast cancer across the country."

The 29 LTD Bright Pink CB Radio is available now for purchase at Cobra.com for $139.95 and at participating TA travel centers across the nation. For more information, visit www.cobra.com.

About Cobra Electronics

Cobra Electronics is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a global supplier of connected automotive and consumer electronics solutions. Cobra's award-winning product line-up for driving safety includes connected radar detectors, smart dash cams, power solutions, walkie talkies, CB and marine radios, and accessories. Its connected driver community and sensor-based network unlocks over 50 million vehicle-to-vehicle and shared alerts annually from speed traps to red light camera locations. Leveraging its 50-year history of producing high-quality, reliable, and dependable solutions, Cobra extends the Cedar Electronics mission to empower people to Drive Smarter and Safer. To learn more please visit www.cobra.com.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

Media Contact:

Paige Griffiths

[email protected]

