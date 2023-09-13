Cobra Unveils Flagship Model to the Best-Selling RAD Family of Radar Detectors, the RAD 700i

The newest Cobra radar detector offers the best balance of performance and value, equipped with advanced features for everyday commuters and young drivers

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobra Electronics, the leading designer and marketer of award-winning automotive, mobile and consumer electronics, today announced the launch of the RAD 700i connected radar detector. The latest addition to the Cobra family is designed to make driving safer and more convenient, especially for everyday commuters and young drivers. It offers advanced features without breaking the bank, making it the ideal choice for those new to radar detector solutions or for those who have not considered a radar detector as a driving awareness aid.

According to a recent survey1, Cobra found that nearly 1 of every 4 Gen Z drivers has received a speeding ticket within the last 5 years and that Gen Z and Millennials were found most likely to have suffered a stressful situation while driving in the past year – especially in urban environments. In addition, 87% of younger generation drivers felt the need for some sort of third-party driving assistance tool in their car while on the road, making the RAD 700i the ideal option for those looking to get their start in radar detectors at an accessible price point.

"We are proud to empower drivers with the intelligent solutions they need to be more aware on the road and are committed to enhance the driving experience for every type of driver," said Jonas Forsberg, CEO of Cedar Electronics, parent company of Cobra. "The RAD 700i accomplishes exactly that with its advanced features and competitive price point for anyone who wants to drive smarter."

As an industry leader, Cedar continues to innovate the category, allowing the company to strike the perfect balance of performance and value with the new RAD 700i. The detector features:

Premium Detection Range. The newest and most advanced iteration of Cobra's RAD family of radar detectors, which also includes the 380 and 480i models, the RAD 700i possesses premium detection range that provides ample time for drivers to react to potential hazards. Through Cobra's innovative antenna platform with Digital Signal Processing (DSP), drivers can navigate the roads with greater confidence, knowing they have the benefit of advanced warning.

Advanced Filtering and AutoLearn™ Intelligence for a Quieter Ride. To deliver a quieter and more enjoyable ride, the new RAD 700i comes equipped with advanced false alert filtering for accurate alerts as well as built-in Bluetooth® connectivity and GPS that power AutoLearn™ Intelligence so the detector can improve its performance over time. Plus, users gain access to Cobra's Defender Database, a continuously updated nationwide database of red light and speed camera locations.

New and Improved Drive Smarter® Companion App. Unique to connected radar detectors from Cedar Electronics (parent company of Cobra) drivers can leverage the community of connected detectors and drivers through the Drive Smarter® app, allowing them to receive shared alerts and gain a broader area of road awareness on their drive.

A More Personalized Experience. The RAD 700i's EZ Mag Mount windshield mounting system ensures easy installation and rock-solid stability on the road. The crystal-clear 5-color OLED display also enhances the dashboard aesthetics while providing relevant information at a glance. This feature is fully customizable, allowing users to match their vehicle's interior lighting scheme.

The new Cobra RAD 700i detector is available for purchase now at Cobra.com, Best Buy (in store and online), and Walmart.com at a suggested retail price of $249.95.

Cobra Shares Updated Data on American Drivers

In addition to helping shape the development of new products like the RAD 700i, Cobra regularly surveys America's drivers to learn more about their behaviors, attitudes and needs. In their most recent survey, Cobra discovered that slightly over half have increased the number of road trips they take, with the average trip lasting about five hours.

To learn more about Cobra's most recent survey and additional driving data, download the full 2023 Driver Behavior Study here. For more information about the RAD 700i and other Cobra products, please visit www.cobra.com.

About Cobra Electronics

Cobra Electronics is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a global supplier of connected automotive and consumer electronics solutions. Cobra's award-winning product line-up for driving safety includes connected radar detectors, smart dash cams, power solutions, walkie talkies, CB and marine radios, and accessories. Its connected driver community and sensor-based network unlocks over 50 million vehicle-to-vehicle and shared alerts annually from speed traps to red light camera locations. Leveraging its 50-year history of producing high-quality, reliable, and dependable solutions, Cobra extends the Cedar Electronics mission to empower people to Drive Smarter and Safer. To learn more please visit www.cobra.com.

1 Gen Z and Millennials are more likely than older drivers to report they've received speeding tickets or moving violations recently.

