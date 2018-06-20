Cobra iRadar® & ESCORT Live™ Driver Alert Apps Share Data Creating a Limitless Range of Threat Warnings

This shared database of Cobra iRadar® & ESCORT Live™ will enable users of each app, and its portfolio of connected products to receive alerts across both platforms. With this expanded community, drivers will have alerts from more than 3.5 million drivers who are generating more than 8 million unique, device-verified alerts per month.

"ESCORT Live™ and iRadar™ provide an exclusive social network for the road by connecting drivers with alerts to help them drive smarter," said Christopher Cowger, CEO, Cedar Electronics. "Our community of drivers are connected with technology that combines both detector-sensed and crowd-sourced alerts. The plurality of these communities' alerts will always provide greater range than the singularity of alerts from one single detector."

iRadar™ connects to Cobra's line of dash cams, radar & laser detectors and smart CB radios through users' smartphones to millions of other iRadar app users' devices on the road. Upcoming speed and red-light cameras, live police locations and caution areas are automatically and anonymously sent from enabled Cobra devices to its cloud servers. Within seconds, these relevant alerts are processed, and other drivers within the network are alerted with both audible and visual information through their connected devices.

ESCORT Live™, the award-winning app for ESCORT radar detectors, delivers a real-time ticket-protection network, keeping drivers aware of upcoming alerts received and reported by other users' devices in the area both through its Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi equipped line of premium driver alert systems. The app also provides access to local speed limit data for over-speed alerts.

Cobra iRadar® & ESCORT Live™ will begin sharing alerts and community information this month and will integrate more information, features and functionality over time through subsequent updates. Both apps are available now for free from the App Store and Google Play store.

About Cedar Electronics

Cedar Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of connected automotive and consumer electronics products, possesses a portfolio of industry leading brands, including Cobra Electronics, ESCORT and Snooper. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, Cedar is the largest designer & marketer of radar detection systems at every price point in every sales channel and the industry leader in Citizens Band radios. Cedar continues to aggressively grow its portfolio with an ever-expanding family of products that include dash cameras, power inverters, portable jump starters, driver alert and information applications and more.

