Cobram Estate Introduces New 'Artisan Collection' of Naturally Flavored, Low-FODMAP-Friendly Extra Virgin Olive Oils

The Artisan Collection is made with 100% natural flavors, making the products certified Low FODMAP by Monash University, the pioneers and world leaders in the Low FODMAP diet and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) research. With gut health and anti-inflammatory diets becoming more prevalent, these Low FODMAP flavored EVOO products provide a unique new option for those with gut-related health sensitivities. In addition, the Cobram Estate Artisan Collection contains no preservatives, artificial flavors, or added colors and is Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Kosher and vegan friendly.

"The Artisan Collection is created through the emulsion of less than 2% natural flavored oil with 100% California Extra Virgin Olive Oil," said Leandro Ravetti, Joint CEO and Chief Oil Maker at Cobram Estate. "The process of using a flavored oil differs from most other infused or blended oils due to the lack of co-milling. Avoiding the use of actual fruits or vegetables means less degradation to the flavor and quality of the oil and allows the products to be certified by Monash University as Low FODMAP."

Cobram Estate Introduces Newly Designed Everyday Essentials Collection

Also new for 2024, Cobram Estate has rolled out a fresh new design to their award-winning Everyday Essentials line. The Everyday Essentials are 100% California EVOO and available in three flavor profiles: Mild, Classic and Robust. The updated label design incorporates new colors, inspired by the California landscape, to help consumers easily distinguish between the three unique flavor profiles. In addition, this enabled Cobram Estate to prominently feature the NON-GMO Project Verified stamp on the front, add cooking tips to the side panel, and create an elevated look to stand out on shelf. Both the Everyday Essentials and the new Artisan Collection are equipped with a proprietary pop-up pourer inside the cap – making it easy to dispense just the right amount of oil without the mess.

Cobram Estate has become a global innovator in sustainable olive farming and a prominent force in the industry as one of California's leading producers of premium EVOO. Founded from Australia in 1998, the company established a presence in the Sacramento Valley in 2014. Embracing the fertile soil and Mediterranean climate, Cobram Estate uses a vertically integrated, Tree-to-Table® business model produces some of the highest quality, single origin EVOO available. With more than 350 international awards for quality and taste, Cobram Estate is one of the world's most awarded EVOO companies. The Cobram Estate Everyday Essentials and Artisan Collection are available for purchase at CobramEstate.com and Amazon.com. Everyday Essentials can be found at most major retailers while the Artisan Collection is currently available in Northern California at Raleys, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Nugget Markets and Lunds and Byerly's in the Twin Cities area.

About Cobram Estate

Founded in 1998 in Australia, Cobram Estate is a global leading producer of extra virgin olive oil. Co-founding farmers Rob McGavin and Paul Riordan set out on a mission to produce the world's most remarkable extra virgin olive oil and have perfected it over the years using revolutionary, New World practices which they recently brought to California. Beyond the Tree-to-Table® model, the company implements its proprietary Olive.iQ® best practices, a fusion of cutting-edge technology and profound horticultural and scientific expertise. Uniquely, Cobram Estate oversees every facet of production, from tree planting and nurturing the groves to meticulous harvesting, processing and final bottling stages. Made with the freshest olives from its iconic groves in Northern California, Cobram Estate maintains a pick to press guarantee within six hours of harvesting to ensure every drop is of the highest quality. For more information, visit cobramestate.com.

SOURCE Cobram Estate