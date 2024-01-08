COCA and Wirex Unveil World's First MPC Wallet with Non-Custodial Debit Card

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA, in partnership with Wirex, a leading Web3 money app, has unveiled the world's first Multi-Party Computation (MPC) wallet accompanied by a non-custodial debit card.

This innovative product marks a significant step forward, combining the security of MPC technology with the practicality of everyday financial tools.

The launch of the COCA non-custodial debit card, powered by Wirex's card infrastructure, represents a transformative moment in the way security and convenience are perceived in digital finance.

Aimed at simplifying the transition between cryptocurrency and traditional spending, it's a product poised to redefine user experience in the fintech sector.

This collaboration between COCA and Wirex brings forth several exciting features and benefits:

  • Global Crypto Spending Made Easy: Users can now spend cryptocurrency effortlessly at over 40 million merchants worldwide. COCA enables direct crypto transactions without the need for preloading.
  • Dual Card Options: Catering to diverse needs, COCA offers both virtual and physical card formats, ensuring a seamless fit into various lifestyles.
  • Zero Fee Policy: COCA guarantees a fee-free experience, eliminating monthly and foreign exchange charges and enhancing financial freedom.
  • Fee-free ATM Withdrawals: Users can withdraw up to $200 globally without incurring any fees, easing international transactions.
  • Integrated IBAN (Coming Soon): The upcoming feature will enable users to easily conduct Euro transactions and access banking services, further bridging the gap between digital and traditional banking.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-founder of Wirex, expressed his enthusiasm: "Wirex has always been committed to pioneering on-chain interactions. Collaborating with COCA to introduce this advanced non-custodial card technology is a stride towards our vision. This partnership is a big step in changing how we think about finance, blending the best of digital and traditional approaches."

The partnership is a significant development in the fintech landscape, bringing together advanced security and practical features to create a user experience that is both secure and seamlessly functional.

Early Access is now open! Join the revolution at coca.xyz and be among the first to experience this fintech innovation.

Notes to editors:

About Wirex

Wirex, a global leader in digital payments, revolutionised the financial landscape in 2015 with the introduction of the first crypto-enabled card.

As a Visa and Mastercard principal member, Wirex serves over 6 million customers across 130 countries, offering secure accounts for seamless storage, purchase, and exchange of multiple currencies.

Expanding beyond traditional offerings, Wirex embraces Web3 trends, providing mainstream access to DeFi and wealth management. With $20 billion in transactions processed, Wirex aims to drive the mass adoption of a cashless society by facilitating easy crypto and traditional currency transactions worldwide.

Founded in 2014 by Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, Wirex strives to make cryptocurrencies accessible for everyone, with a presence in London and offices globally.

