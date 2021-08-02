Coca-Cola Beverages Africa and Genpact Partner to Transform Operations to Drive Competitive Growth

JOHANNESBURG and NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), the eighth largest Coca-Cola bottling partner worldwide by revenue and the biggest on the African continent, and Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced they are partnering to accelerate CCBA's competitive growth.

The partnership is aimed at streamlining CCBA's operations, leveraging Genpact's deep process expertise, combined with digital technology and analytics, to enable real-time business decision making. Genpact will establish a multi-function, digitally enabled shared services organization to centralize and automate CCBA's finance, procurement, data management, and other functions, to create intelligent operations that improve customer service and allow CCBA to focus more on its core business.

"Our new shared services organization is key to CCBA's business strategy. Genpact's deep process, domain, digital, and analytics capabilities, combined with its track record of transforming consumer goods and beverage companies, will help us sustain profitable growth and increase our market share," said Jacques Vermeulen, chief executive officer, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa. "We're also delighted that our relationship with Genpact will provide rewarding career opportunities for many of our South Africa associates."

The initial phase of the multi-year engagement involves CCBA's South Africa operations, and is expected to expand to other countries in Africa. CCBA employees in South Africa working in the areas covered by the partnership will transfer to Genpact, with new career path prospects that take advantage of Genpact's expertise in finance and process transformation.

"Ever-changing consumer habits dictate the need for beverage companies to drive digital and data-led innovation and build resilient operating models that can adapt quickly to evolving market demands," said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "We look forward to leveraging best practices from our experience with other bottlers to help CCBA implement new ways of working and accelerate its transformation. We are also excited to grow in South Africa and welcome our new associates from CCBA to the Genpact family."

Genpact will open a second delivery center in Johannesburg, South Africa, expanding its footprint in the country from its existing sites in Johannesburg and Durban.

"We are excited that Genpact is partnering with us and expanding its operations locally," said Velaphi Ratshefola, managing director, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa. "This is in line with our focused customer-centric approach while developing people and communities where we operate. Importantly, the shared services model will enable us to realize our aspiration of sustainable, profitable growth as we adapt to a dynamic, changing environment."

About Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

CCBA is the 8th largest Coca-Cola bottling partner in the world by revenue, and the largest on the continent. It accounts for 40 percent of all Coca-Cola products sold in Africa by volume. With almost 17,000 employees in Africa, CCBA services millions of customers with a host of international and local brands. The group was formed in July 2016 after the successful combination of the Southern and East Africa bottling operations of the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages businesses of The Coca-Cola Company, SABMiller plc and Gutsche Family Investments. CCBA shareholders are currently: The Coca-Cola Company 66.5% and Gutsche Family Investments 33.5%.

CCBA's African footprint now encompasses South Africa, Ghana, Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia, Mozambique, Comoros, Mayotte, Zambia, Botswana, Eswatini and Lesotho.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here . Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , and Facebook .

