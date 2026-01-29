Genpact Achieves CDP 'A' Rating for Climate Action

Recognition Places Genpact Among Global Leaders in Environmental Transparency and Climate Performance

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, today announced it has achieved a 'A' rating from CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) in the Climate Action category. This recognition places the company among a select group of global leaders that demonstrate the highest standards of environmental transparency, climate governance, and performance. Access the CDP A List here.

Genpact achieves ‘A’ rating from CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) in the Climate Action category.

CDP is a globally recognized disclosure platform that is fully aligned with ISSB's (International Sustainability Standards Board) IFRS2 climate related standard, as its foundational baseline. CDP is used by companies, investors, and other stakeholders to assess environmental impacts, climate risks, and sustainability strategies. In the latest CDP assessment cycle, Genpact was among only 4% (877 companies) of the nearly 20,000 companies scored that achieved an A score, highlighting the rigor and distinction of this recognition.

"Genpact's 'A' rating from CDP reflects our deep commitment to operating with integrity, delivering measurable environmental impact, and maintaining transparent, rigorous climate reporting," said Vidya Srinivasan, Enterprise Risk and Infrastructure Lead, Genpact. "Sustainability is embedded into how we run our business, and this recognition underscores the focus and collaboration of our global teams as we advance our climate ambitions."

Genpact earned the 'A' rating through key strengths in climate action. These include strong oversight and accountability in driving sustainability objectives, proactive climate risk management integrated into business processes, alignment of environmental considerations embedded into core business strategy, and performance excellence toward validated net zero targets under the SBTi framework.

Explore how Genpact is using digital innovation and process expertise to solve environmental sustainability challenges here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system. As the founder of environmental reporting, we believe in transparency and the power of data to drive change. Partnering with leaders in enterprise, capital, policy and science, we surface the information needed to enable Earth-positive decisions. We helped more than 24,800 companies and almost 1,000 cities, states and regions disclose their environmental impacts in 2024. Financial institutions with more than a quarter of the world's institutional assets use CDP data to help inform investment and lending decisions. Aligned with the ISSB's climate standard, IFRS S2, as its foundational baseline, CDP integrates best practice reporting standards and frameworks in one place. Our team is truly global, united by our shared desire to build a world where people, planet and profit are truly balanced. Visit CDP.net or follow us @‌CDP to find out more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Keith Gordon

Genpact Media Relations

+1-917-204-9952

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact