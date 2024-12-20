COCA Launches New Year Treasure Hunt Promotion with $100,000 in $COCA Tokens

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA, the fast-growing crypto super app, is ringing in the new year with its biggest promotion of the year: the New Year Treasure Hunt. Running from December 20, 2024, to January 20, 2025, this campaign invites participants to claim their share of a massive $100,000 prize pool in $COCA tokens for making swaps in the COCA Telegram app.

Adding to the excitement, COCA users will benefit from zero fees on cross-chain swaps throughout the promotion. Participants will also receive a welcome bonus, highlighting COCA's dedication to providing a smooth, affordable, and rewarding experience for the crypto community.

Campaign Highlights

● Prize Pool: $100,000 in $COCA tokens.

● Duration: December 20, 2024 – January 20, 2025.

● Eligibility: Participate by signing up, following COCA's social channels, and making swaps during the campaign period.

● Rewards System: Every swap earns 1% cashback in $COCA tokens, with more swaps leading to greater rewards.

COCA users are encouraged to maximize their swap activity to collect as many $COCA tokens as possible before the campaign ends—or before the prize pool is fully distributed.

Zero Fee Advantage

COCA's zero-fee swaps are a game-changer for crypto traders. By eliminating transaction costs on cross-chain swaps, COCA offers unparalleled value allowing users to trade without the burden of hidden fees or unexpected charges (only network fees apply). For instance, swapping 1 Bitcoin on COCA can save users up to $1,500 in fees compared to other popular wallets, making it a cost-effective choice for traders.

Easy Steps to Join

Step 1: Sign Up for COCA Telegram app using this link and get $5 in COCA tokens welcome bonus Step 2: Follow COCA on X Step 3: Follow COCA on Telegram Step 4: Follow COCA on Discord Step 5: Make a swap and get 1% cashback in $COCA on your swap volume. Swap more to get more!

{TRADE CRYPTO, GET $COCA}

Learn more about the New Year Treasure Hunt Promotion here .

Disclaimer: The campaign ends on January 20, 2025, or once the prize pool is distributed. Rewards will be claimable at the end of the campaign.

About COCA

COCA represents the future of cryptocurrency management. By blending state-of-the-art security backed by MPC technology, an intuitive user experience, and innovative solutions like gasless transactions, COCA is breaking down barriers in the Web3 space. Its features cater to both seasoned traders and newcomers, fostering greater adoption of decentralized finance.

For additional details, visit www.coca.xyz .

