BANGKOK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA, the world's first MPC wallet with non-custodial debit card, has proudly announced its acceptance into the Money20/20 Startups' Hangout program in Thailand.

This recognition marks a significant milestone for COCA, validating its innovative approach to secure digital asset management within the financial technology sector.

COCA, world's first MPC wallet with non-custodial debit card has been accepted into Money20/20 Asia’s startup program (PRNewsfoto/COCA)
As the premier event in the fintech calendar, Money20/20 brings together visionaries and disruptors to showcase groundbreaking advancements in payment solutions and financial services, reshaping the landscape of connected commerce.

On 23rd April 2024, COCA will join 30 showcasing startups at the Startups' Hangout space in Bangkok, Thailand, for a three-day conference.

COCA set out with an ambitious goal to reshape the crypto experience. Within just one week of its launch in partnership with Wirex, a leading Web3 money app, COCA has attracted users globally by surpassing 250,000 wallets.

Additionally, COCA has received the "#1 Product of the Day" award on the Product Hunt platform, highlighting its rapid adoption and innovative features.

The acceptance into Money20/20 Asia's startup program provides startups with a unique opportunity to engage with key stakeholders, investors, and industry experts, accelerating its growth trajectory and market adoption.

COCA Wallet is excited to showcase its technology and explore collaborations at Money20/20 Asia. 

Download official brand logos and UI here: https://www.coca.xyz/press

Notes to editors: 

About COCA Wallet 

COCA is the world's first wallet with non-custodial debit card that leverages Multi-Party Computation (MPC) cryptography to ensure that your funds are safe from common risks associated with seed phrases and private keys, setting a new standard for security in the industry. With its non-custodial debit and virtual card, you can seamlessly spend your stablecoins and cryptocurrencies at over 40 million merchants across 200+ countries, all while maintaining complete control over your funds with zero third-party risks. COCA Wallet guarantees the best rates through our advanced routing engine, which scans and compares prices across 17 onramps and 182 local payment methods, ensuring optimal trading and conversion experiences. 

https://www.coca.xyz

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342556/COCA_MPC_Wallet.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338075/4549714/COCA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE COCA

