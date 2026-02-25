Cochlear North America Celebrates International Cochlear Implant Day with Announcement of 2026 Academic Scholarship Recipients

LONE TREE, Colo., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Cochlear Implant Day, Cochlear North America is proud to announce the recipients of the 2026 Cochlear Academic Scholarships. This year, eight exceptional students, who are also recipients of the Cochlear™ Nucleus® System, Cochlear Baha® System, or Cochlear Osia® System, were selected for their academic excellence, leadership, and commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.

Cochlear North America 2026 Academic Scholarship Recipients

"Each of our scholarship recipients has shown what's possible when passion and perseverance come together," Lisa Aubert, President, Cochlear North America said. "Their drive, their leadership, and the way they continue to lean into their goals is truly inspiring. We're honored to support them and can't wait to see the impact they'll make in the world."

Graeme Clark Scholarship Winners

Named in honor of Professor Graeme Clark, pioneer of the multi‑channel cochlear implant, the Graeme Clark Scholarship recognizes academically outstanding Cochlear Nucleus Implant recipients.

Fateha C. — University of Houston : Pursuing a degree in Computer Information Systems, Fateha is curious about how technology can make communication and opportunity more accessible. Through her involvement in STEM leadership, she hopes to one day become a professor and mentor who encourages more women to feel confident in tech spaces.

: Pursuing a degree in Computer Information Systems, Fateha is curious about how technology can make communication and opportunity more accessible. Through her involvement in STEM leadership, she hopes to one day become a professor and mentor who encourages more women to feel confident in tech spaces. Marley V.P. — Yale University : A leader in accessibility, advocacy, and multilingual communication, Marley will study Finance and Global Affairs with a mission to drive equitable economic policy and disability inclusion worldwide.

: A leader in accessibility, advocacy, and multilingual communication, Marley will study Finance and Global Affairs with a mission to drive equitable economic policy and disability inclusion worldwide. Sadie P. — Oklahoma State University : Inspired by the science that made her hearing possible, Sadie plans to study Biochemistry/Molecular Biology to research and advance medical technologies that transform lives.

: Inspired by the science that made her hearing possible, Sadie plans to study Biochemistry/Molecular Biology to research and advance medical technologies that transform lives. Sofia O. — Dalhousie University : A lifelong cochlear implant user and advocate, Sofia is pursuing an MSc in Audiology with plans for a PhD. She is also a co-producer of Hear Here, a podcast from Archie's Cochlear Implant Lab at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, that explores life with a cochlear implant. Sofia focuses her work on hearing-fatigue research and innovations that elevate quality of life for cochlear implant users worldwide.

: A lifelong cochlear implant user and advocate, Sofia is pursuing an MSc in Audiology with plans for a PhD. She is also a co-producer of Hear Here, a podcast from Archie's Cochlear Implant Lab at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, that explores life with a cochlear implant. Sofia focuses her work on hearing-fatigue research and innovations that elevate quality of life for cochlear implant users worldwide. Viktor D. — Cornell University: A musician and engineering scholar, Viktor aims to study Materials Science or Biomedical Engineering to contribute to the next generation of hearing‑technology innovation.

Anders Tjellström Scholarship Winners

Named for the co‑creator of the first bone conduction implant, this scholarship honors Baha® and Osia® System recipients who excel academically and demonstrate community leadership.

Kaitlin B. — University of California Irvine : Kaitlin, a bilateral Osia recipient, is pursuing Biomedical Engineering (Premedical) and hopes to design next‑generation hearing devices while becoming a physician who advocates for medically complex patients.

: Kaitlin, a bilateral Osia recipient, is pursuing Biomedical Engineering (Premedical) and hopes to design next‑generation hearing devices while becoming a physician who advocates for medically complex patients. Peyton S. — Utah State University: Living with Nager Syndrome, Peyton uses her Baha technology to thrive academically and creatively; she plans to become an interior designer specializing in pediatric medical spaces that promote comfort and inclusion.

Cochlear North America Vocational Scholarship

Now in its fourth year, the scholarships include the Cochlear Americas Vocational Scholarship, for students attending technical, vocational or trade schools.

Lailoni C. — Franklin Hair Academy: Lailoni's recent cochlear implantation transformed her access to sound, giving her the confidence to pursue her dream of becoming an inclusive cosmetologist and future salon owner who serves both spoken‑language and ASL communities.

About the Cochlear Academic Scholarships

Each student will receive $2,000 per year for up to four years toward an accredited college or university program, reflecting Cochlear's commitment to supporting access to education and enabling future innovators, leaders, and changemakers.

For more information about Cochlear's annual scholarship programs, visit our website here.

About Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)

People have always been Cochlear's inspiration, ever since Professor Graeme Clark set out to create the first multi-channel cochlear implant after seeing his father struggle with hearing loss. Since 1981, Cochlear has helped more than 750,000 people of all ages in more than 180 countries to hear. As the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, Cochlear connects people with life's opportunities, and welcomes them to the world's largest hearing implant community.

Cochlear has a global workforce of more than 5,500 people, with a passion for progress, who strive to meet the needs of people living with hearing loss. The company continually innovates to anticipate future needs, investing more than AUD$3 billion to date in research and development to push the boundaries of technology and help more people hear.

