Cockroach Labs Inducted Into JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs , the creator of the most highly evolved cloud-native, distributed SQL database CockroachDB , today announced its induction into the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation. The award was presented to Cockroach Labs at the JPMorgan Technology Innovation Symposium on Wednesday, October 28.

Each year, the Hall of Innovation recognizes companies that have gone above and beyond in their partnership with JPMorgan Chase to deliver innovative and disruptive technology that creates business value. Cockroach Labs provides JPMorgan Chase with a distributed, relational database, enabling innovation as they modernize their global data centers and payment processing applications.

"At JPMorgan Chase, we believe that partnership with entrepreneurial companies and their innovative technologies is critical to our success. CockroachDB provides us with a modern database platform that has accelerated our momentum toward cloud-first, resilient infrastructure and a new class of modern financial applications," said George Sherman, Global Technology Infrastructure CIO at JPMorgan Chase.

Cockroach Labs continues to build momentum in the $260 billion worldwide public cloud services market by helping companies of all sizes develop applications that can scale fast, survive anything and thrive everywhere. This recognition from JPMorgan Chase marks a milestone in Cockroach Labs' mission to enable every developer to build world-changing applications.

"We're honored to partner with JPMorgan Chase as they build next-generation financial applications and infrastructure that ensures they continue delivering world-class service to their tens of millions of customers," said Spencer Kimball, CEO of Cockroach Labs. "This award reinforces the growing demand for our leading operational data infrastructure, as organizations across the globe accelerate the development of cloud-native, distributed applications and services."

About Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs helps organizations migrate and manage critical transactional data in the cloud with their next-generation SQL database. CockroachDB uses distribution and replication of data to deliver bulletproof resilience, effortless scale, and can tie data to a location to deliver optimal performance and regulatory compliance. It is architected to run a broad range of applications on and across clouds, on-premise, or in hybrid environments – all as a single store. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Benchmark, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Capital and Workbench. For more information, please visit www.cockroachlabs.com.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.2 trillion and operations worldwide. The firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

