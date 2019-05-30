Cockroach Labs Launches Broad Multi-Cloud Database Partnership Program

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind CockroachDB, the leading enterprise-grade distributed SQL database, today announced one of the broadest public cloud partnership programs to date. Cockroach Labs now has partnerships with AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Rackspace, Oracle Cloud, Digital Ocean, and Openshift. These partners enable customers to deploy hybrid/multi-cloud databases that take advantage of the industry-leading advances in consistency, scalability, resilience and data locality delivered by CockroachDB.

Experts are aligned on the future of database management. Santhosh Rao, Gartner Senior Director Analyst explains, "Multi-cloud is no longer a matter of 'if' — it's a matter of 'when'... Multi-cloud computing lowers the risk of cloud provider lock-in, and can provide service resiliency and migration opportunities, in addition to the core cloud benefits of agility, scalability and elasticity."

The partner program highlights Cockroach Labs' ability to maximize IT flexibility for businesses by allowing companies to deploy CockroachDB on-premise, in the cloud, or even across clouds. This enables enterprises to replicate or partition data across cloud vendors, or specifically target the most appropriate vendor for the job at hand – leading to the mitigation of risks associated with a single cloud vendor.

"For growth-stage companies built around cloud offerings over the past decade, multi-cloud capabilities have been viewed as impractical and unnecessary. However, the demand for multi and hybrid cloud is now skyrocketing because established enterprises are beginning to move to the cloud in earnest," explains Cockroach Labs CEO and co-founder, Spencer Kimball. "Larger companies are less comfortable with the concentration risk inherent in a single cloud vendor, and are especially wary of consuming proprietary services offered by one vendor. Even assuming that risk, the complexity of existing legacy deployments mandates hybrid solutions which consolidate technologies across private and public clouds."

