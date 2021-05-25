Cockroach Labs Named a 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind CockroachDB, the leading cloud-native distributed SQL database , today announced it was named to the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list. The annual list spotlights forward-thinking private companies that are growing quickly, identifying unexploited niches in the market, and introducing innovations that are changing the world.

The honor reflects Cockroach Labs' rapid growth and innovation, as the database market undergoes dramatic change driven by the requirements of modern applications and the continued movement of data infrastructure to the cloud. The company began 2021 by raising $160 million at a valuation of $2 billion , fueled by increased adoption of CockroachDB. With a ground-breaking product focused on making it easy for developers to build breakthrough applications, Cockroach Labs has more than doubled its customer roster over the past year and experienced a 233% year-over-year increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2021. It has also continued to build a loyal following among developers, exceeding 20,000 Github stars . More notably, over half of the company's customers have chosen to run their critical applications on CockroachCloud, less than a year after the general release of the fully-managed cloud database-as-a-service.

"The heartbeat of a company's operations is its transactional data, and that is the next wave of data moving to the cloud," said Spencer Kimball, co-founder and CEO of Cockroach Labs. "In addition, the events of the past year have accelerated the demand for geographically distributed data in the cloud, as organizations look to rapidly scale and to build new applications to meet customer needs. We have been a beneficiary of these trends as companies seek out a new generation of cloud-native databases. This recognition from CNBC is further validation of the potential of Cockroach Labs to be a future leader in the database market."

Innovative companies in every category and of every size are looking for an elastically scalable, multi-cloud, easy to live with data platform like CockroachDB to support critical operations and transactions. Leading companies across industries choose Cockroach Labs for three significant reasons:

The ability to scale fast. CockroachDB eliminates the operational complexity of managing scale. It automatically distributes data and workload demand, replicating data throughout the cluster when nodes are added. Cockroach Labs frees developers from manual sharding and complex scalability workarounds.

The resiliency to survive anything. Today's consumers expect always-on experiences from the businesses they interact with online. CockroachDB is architected to ensure that even if a machine, datacenter, or region goes down, the customer experience doesn't suffer, and the right data will be available even when the request must route to another datacenter.

The architecture to thrive everywhere with ease. As a geographically distributed database, CockroachDB lets developers pin data to a specific location without splitting their database. This allows a business to keep data close to their users to ensure a fast, consistent experience and to comply with data domiciling regulations like GDPR.

Cockroach Labs recently announced the latest version of CockroachDB, 21.1 , with enhancements that make it even simpler to tie data to specific locations anywhere in the world with a few simple SQL statements.

