CockroachDB 19.1 Expands Enterprise Features of Distributed SQL

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs today announced the availability of the 19.1 release of CockroachDB, the Cloud-native, Geo-distributed SQL database. This release adds enterprise-grade features for CDC integration with Kafka, deeper conformance with corporate security policy via LDAP and furthers cost-based optimization of SQL transaction performance. Most organizations are migrating their operational workloads to the cloud to leverage scale and gain efficiencies. However, underlying legacy databases struggle with transactional consistency, performance, and operational complexity when these high-value workloads (such as financial ledger and inventory management) transition to a globally distributed environment in the cloud.

CockroachDB 19.1 expands the company's lead as the first and industry-leading cloud-native database that meets these needs and delivers on the key enterprise requirements that will enable the next generation of high-value, transactional workloads to take advantage of the cloud.

"As we extend our online gambling platform across the globe, we rely on CockroachDB to be the foundational system of record for all wagers," said Marcus Smedman, the CTO at Kindred Group. "We are relying on it and are excited about the additional features that are coming in the next release as it helps us provide better performance and security for our customers and fuels our vision of planetary scale."

CockroachDB 19.1 delivers many new features and improvements. Some of the highlighted areas include the following:

Enterprise Grade Security across globally distributed database. With this release, CockroachDB now integrates with existing LDAP directory services within an organization. This not only simplifies the management of user accounts but also brings them in line with corporate standards and enables single sign-on with existing enterprise user accounts. Further, CockroachDB 19.1 now allows organizations to define encrypt data at rest policy at the table level. This new capability allows organizations to secure data both at rest and in flight to provide end-to-end protection for the sensitive information typically found in transactional workloads.

Native CDC capability further integrates Distributed SQL with existing enterprise data CockroachDB has already provided basic change data capture capabilities and now it extends these capabilities to enable data to flow more easily to backend warehouses, event-driven microservices, streaming analytics, search indexing, and "big data" applications. With 19.1 companies can publish distributed, row-level change feeds into Apache Kafka or directly into cloud storage for downstream processing such as reporting, caching, or full-text indexing. Every change to a watched row is emitted as a record in a configurable format (JSON or Avro) to a configurable sink (Kafka).

Cost-based Optimization and insight into distributed transactions—A cost-based optimizer (CBO) is an expected component of a mature relational database that allows for efficient planning of SQL queries by exploring plan choices to find the best choice based upon database statistics. With this release, CockroachDB can now use data locality to optimize queries, which is unique to distributed SQL. 19.1 also delivers a query plan visualization tool to enable quick insight into query performance.

"For the past four years, Cockroach Labs has been focused on the foundational technology required to deliver truly distributed SQL for transaction workloads. More organizations choose CockroachDB to drive modernization and net new cloud-native initiatives. We're thrilled to be able to offer an enterprise-grade and cloud-neutral solution," said Co-Founder and CEO of Cockroach Labs, Spencer Kimball. "Today we are most proud to enable our users to scale their businesses without scaling their complexity in the process by eliminating many challenges presented by global growth and development."

